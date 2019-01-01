Friday

Lots of clouds this morning north of the Alps. Maybe a shower. Becoming sunny from the West by afternoon, though maybe a shower along the Jura. In Valais, mostly cloudy with showers, perhaps with thunder, especially in the Valaisanne Alps and High Valais. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â° C. 0Â° at 3000 meters elevation. Moderate NE winds.

Saturday

Sunny! With some photographic cumulous clouds over high ground. Highs 25Â° to 28Â°C 0Â° at 4000 meters.

Sunday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds over the mountains. Highs 28Â° to 30Â°C

Monday & Tuesday

Mostly sunny. But chance of isolated showers, essentially 2nd half of the day and in the mountains. Max Temps 26Â° to 30Â°C

The source of LifeStyle 74 weather in English is MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse in French which you can read in both languages here on our website.