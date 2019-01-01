EnglishFranÃ§ais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday
Mostly cloudy this morning with a shower north of the Alps, and possibly along the Jura Arc. Generally sunny this afternoon. Cooler today. Max Temps 23Â° on the plain, 25Â° around Lake Leman, up to 28Â° in Valais. 0Â° lowering from 4800 to 3000 meters by this evening. Moderate Joran winds on the Plateau this afternoon, steady winds on the Rhone plain.

Tuesday
Sunny! Max Temps 23Â° on the plain, 27Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4200 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau and around Lake Leman. Sustained winds on the Rhone Plain. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Sunny! A few high clouds. Max Temps 27Â° to 29Â°.

Thursday
Generally Sunny and warm. High around 29Â°. Cumulous clouds developing over the mountains 2nd half of the day.

Friday

Mostly sunny and humid. Probably a shower or thundershower, more likely in the Alps. Highs 27Â° to 30Â°

That's LifeStyle 74 Radio weather in English, produced by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse in French.

 
