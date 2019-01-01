Couple Conflicts - Tips for Resolving Them

Marriage in our age is not for the faint hearted. Confussion and stress abound as the traditional family model is being turned up-side-down.

Here are some links to articles that we hope will bring some insight:

10 Tips for Resolving Relationship Conflicts

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/close-encounters/201704/10-tips-solving-relationship-conflicts

6 Steps to Resolve Relationship Conflicts, Once and for All

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/evolution-the-self/201610/6-steps-resolve-relationship-conflicts-once-and-all

What Healthy Couples Do, and Don't Do

https://psychcentral.com/blog/what-healthy-happy-couples-do-and-dont-do/?li_source=LI&li_medium=popular17

Life with a Narcissist. This serious psychological disorder is causing havoc in homes and couples, exceedingly painful to everyone who finds themselves in anykind of a relationship with one.

16 Signs You're Married to a Narcissist

https://www.divorcemag.com/blog/signs-you-re-married-to-a-narcissist

Can a Narcissist Have a Happy Marriage

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/understanding-narcissism/202007/can-narcissist-have-happy-marriage



