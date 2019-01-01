LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Sunny today! Rare cumulous over mountains this afternoon. Max Temp 24Â° on the plain. 27Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4400 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau, sometimes moderate around Lake Leman.

Wednesday

Sunny! Max Temp 27Â° to 29Â°. 0Â° at 4200 meters.

Thursday

Sunny! Cloudier over mountains by afternoon. High 29Â°.

Friday

Mostly Sunny. Probably a shower in the afternoon, probably more numerous in the Alps. Max Temps 27Â° to 29Â°.

Saturday

Forecast uncertrain. Perhaps a morning shower. Then sunnier by afteroon. 27Â° to 29Â°.

Sunday & Monday

Maybe sunny and dry.

