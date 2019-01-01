EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

High Barometric Pressure extends from the Azores to the Alps bringing us fine summery weather over the coming 7 days. Except for a weather front crossing our region Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Wednesday
Sunny Today! A few cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon. Max Temp 27Â° on the Plateau. 29Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4200 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Thursday
Sunny! A few Cumulous clouds developing over mountains. Max Temps 28Â° to 31Â°. 0Â° at 4000 meters.

Friday
Quite sunny at first. Then clouds arriving from the West, accompanied by some showers, maybe with thunder, especially in the mountains. Highs 28Â° to 30Â°C.

Saturday
Perhaps some showers yet in the morning, but mainly along northerly slopes of the Alps. Weather improving during the day. Not as warm. Highs 25Â° to 27Â° Tendency of Bise winds.

Sunday
Sunny! Highs 26Â° to 28Â°. Tendency of Bise winds.

Monday & Tuesday
Sunny and warm. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the Alps.

That's LifeStyle 74 Radio weather

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 4 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.