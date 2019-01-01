LifeStyle 74 Weather

High Barometric Pressure extends from the Azores to the Alps bringing us fine summery weather over the coming 7 days. Except for a weather front crossing our region Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Wednesday

Sunny Today! A few cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon. Max Temp 27Â° on the Plateau. 29Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4200 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Sunny! A few Cumulous clouds developing over mountains. Max Temps 28Â° to 31Â°. 0Â° at 4000 meters.

Friday

Quite sunny at first. Then clouds arriving from the West, accompanied by some showers, maybe with thunder, especially in the mountains. Highs 28Â° to 30Â°C.

Saturday

Perhaps some showers yet in the morning, but mainly along northerly slopes of the Alps. Weather improving during the day. Not as warm. Highs 25Â° to 27Â° Tendency of Bise winds.

Sunday

Sunny! Highs 26Â° to 28Â°. Tendency of Bise winds.

Monday & Tuesday

Sunny and warm. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the Alps.

That's LifeStyle 74 Radio weather