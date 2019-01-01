Thursday

Sunny! Max Temps 28Â° to 32Â°C. 0Â° at 4200 meters.

Friday

Sunny in the morning. Clouds arriving in the afternoon followed by thunderstorms, particularly around Lake Leman, in the PreAlps and in Valais. Rain continuing into the evening and overnight, but less stormy. Max Temps 29Â° to 31Â°. 0Â° at 3900 meters. Moderate SW winds, gusty near storm cells.

Saturday

Some rain yet in the morning, especially in the PreAlps and in Valais. Progressively sunnier from the west by afternoon. Not as warm. Max Temps 23Â° to 25Â°.

Sunday & Monday

Sunny! Max Temps 26Â° to 27Â°C Bise winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunny and warm. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the Alps.

LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by the official Swiss weather service, MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, and can be read in English and French on our website www.radio74.org