The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday
Sunny! Max Temps 28Â° to 32Â°C. 0Â° at 4200 meters.

 Friday
Sunny in the morning. Clouds arriving in the afternoon followed by thunderstorms, particularly around Lake Leman, in the PreAlps and in Valais. Rain continuing into the evening and overnight, but less stormy. Max Temps 29Â° to 31Â°. 0Â° at 3900 meters. Moderate SW winds, gusty near storm cells.

 Saturday
Some rain yet in the morning, especially in the PreAlps and in Valais. Progressively sunnier from the west by afternoon. Not as warm. Max Temps 23Â° to 25Â°.

 Sunday & Monday
Sunny! Max Temps 26Â° to 27Â°C Bise winds on the Plateau.

 Tuesday & Wednesday
Sunny and warm. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the Alps.

 LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by the official Swiss weather service, MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, and can be read in English and French on our website www.radio74.org

 
