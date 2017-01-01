Judge Pronounces

RADIO 74 has been granted justice (of sorts) after a five year legal battle with the constructor of the building he agreed to sell us in 2009. The Judge has ordered the contractor to repay all funds RADIO 74 had advanced towards the project within 18 months.



Chambery Appellate court judge, Philippe Greiner, called it a "lose-lose solution" but the "best way of resolving" a bitter dispute which had gone on for five years.



SCI MOGADOR had pledged in a written agreement made in 2009 to finish construction of an approximately 500 square meter building, on two entire floors, at Maisonneuve, commune de Vers, in Haute-Savoie, France, and deliver it to RADIO 74 by September 30, 2010. Two years later, the building still lacked the roof, and to this day has not yet been completed.



Much of the project had been financed by funds advanced by Les Amis de RADIO 74, an association formed in part to find, receive and manage the donations and to initially own the building on behalf of the RADIO 74.



As the time drew near when the constructor was finally about ready to complete his work and formally sell and deliver it to us, he suddenly made an about face, announcing that he wanted much more money. Ignoring that he'd signed an agreement fixing the price at 700,000 Euros TTC, he demanded double that amount!



Fearing the worst, RADIO 74 sought legal counsel and requested protection of its funds in the form of a lean (hypoteque) which a judge quickly granted. The lean effectively blocked the sale of the building to anyone else or at least until money advanced was fully returned.



We're not going to report here the sordid details or the incredibly false accusations, malicious arguments and libelous statements present by SCI MAGADOR to the judge in an effort to malign RADIO 74 and defend their dishonest and illegal action.



After three years of legal wrangling, a lower court in Thonon, France, still had not granted justice to RADIO 74. Finally the court refused to rule on the facts of the case, but rather accepted a false assumption from SCI MAGADOR that the President of Les Amis de RADIO 74 had initiated the law suit without proper authorization from the association. Our attorney quickly proved the argument frivilous, but RADIO 74's only option was to appeal.



We had hoped that the Chambery Appellate Court would deal with the issues, determine the facts and judge the case on its merits. This did not happen. And so on Thursday, September 28, 2017, Judge Greiner pressed both sides to concede and to sign a compromise agreement, technically ending the conflict.



The final Verbal Proceeding requires SCI MAGADOR to pay back to Les Amis de RADIO 74 the amount of 350,000 Euros, the entire amount it had advanced.



These funds must be paid back in full within 18 months, giving SCI MAGADOR time to find a buyer for the building since they claim not to have the money to repay.

If the entire amount is not repaid within the time limit, then the court order authorizes Les Amis de RADIO 74 to take any action it deems necessary against SCI MAGADOR to reclaim the debt. This could include forcing the sale of the building at auction or even going after the personal assets the owners of SCI MAGADOR.



It's not an ideal end, but at least in theory, RADIO 74 has not lost the money. Yes, there have been legal fees and not having a proper place to operate and develop RADIO 74 over the past 7 years has brought incalculable loss. No doubt the radio station would not be in the current financial crisis had it been able to exploit its building, even renting out unused space to generate income. But most of all, we've been deprived of room to work and develop new programming. We've had no place to meet with listeners, and we've had to pay rent elsewhere for a minimal studio.



Yet we praise God for preserving RADIO 74 through this long ordeal. Also we ask you to join us in praying for the owners of SCI MAGADOR, our adversary, asking God to bless them. Jesus asks us to:

"...Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; Matthew 5:44

Holy Scripture tells the stories of men and women of God who suffered far worse. Job, many of the Old Testament profits, and in the New Testament Paul, Peter, John among many others,



Ultimately we look to Jesus, The Son of God, perfect in every way, yet who suffered mocking and scoffing, His enemies eventually crucifying Him on a cross who while He hung there dying prayed:

"Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do..." Luke 23:24

If the worst could happen even to our precious Master Jesus, who are we to complain? He loved even His enemies. How can we do anything less?



"We glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience." Romans 5:3



Our hope is not in the imperfect decisions of judges, laws or armies of this old sinful world. But ours is the Blessed Hope... in Titus 2:13... certain hope based on the pledge of Jesus to return and take us to be with Him for eternity!



Talk about a rigged court! Jesus the perfect judge, who's also our defense attorney and redeemer, who paid our penalty for us in advance, all this at no charge! What an amazing God we serve!

