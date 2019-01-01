LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Sunny this morning and probably still dry. But skies will cover from the SW and cumulous clouds develop. Thunderstorms this afternoon, beginning in the Alps, and extending across Switzerland and adjacent France. Rain continuing this evening and overnight, but less stormy. Max Temp 29Â°C. 0Â° at 3900 meters. Moderate SW winds. Strong and gusty in storm cells. Heavy lighting and hail possible over mountain ridges.

Saturday

Perhaps some showers in the morning, then progressively sunnier from the west during the afternoon. Max temp 24Â° on the plain. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Bise winds on the Plateau 2nd half of the day.

Sunday

Sunny! Bise winds, sometimes moderate on the Plateau and around Lake Leman. Max Temps 25Â° to 28Â°.

Monday

Generally sunny with a few cumulous over the Alps. High around 27Â°

Tuesday

Sunny. High near 29Â°

Wednesday & Thursday

Generally Sunny and warm. Slight chance of a thunderstorm each afternoon in the Alps.

The weather is produced in French by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, and is translated into English be the LifeStyle 74 radio team.