EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday
Sunny this morning and probably still dry. But skies will cover from the SW and cumulous clouds develop. Thunderstorms this afternoon, beginning in the Alps, and extending across Switzerland and adjacent France. Rain continuing this evening and overnight, but less stormy. Max Temp 29Â°C. 0Â° at 3900 meters. Moderate SW winds. Strong and gusty in storm cells. Heavy lighting and hail possible over mountain ridges.

Saturday
Perhaps some showers in the morning, then progressively sunnier from the west during the afternoon. Max temp 24Â° on the plain. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Bise winds on the Plateau 2nd half of the day.

Sunday
Sunny! Bise winds, sometimes moderate on the Plateau and around Lake Leman. Max Temps 25Â° to 28Â°.

Monday

Generally sunny with a few cumulous over the Alps. High around 27Â°

Tuesday
Sunny. High near 29Â°

Wednesday & Thursday

Generally Sunny and warm. Slight chance of a thunderstorm each afternoon in the Alps.

The weather is produced in French by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, and is translated into English be the LifeStyle 74 radio team.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 5 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.