LifeStyle 74 Weather
Monday
Mostly sunny today, despite a few high clouds, sometimes dense with cumulous. Showers or thundershowers not excluded in the Alps this afternoon and evening. Max Temp 27Â°. 0Â° at 3600 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.
Tuesday
Probably quite sunny, but cloudier by afternoon. Slight chance of a shower on the plain, more likely in the Alps, especially High-Valais. Max Temp 26Â°C. 0Â° at 3400 meters.
Wednesday
Cloudy. Showers possible. High 23Â°.
Thursday
Probably partly sunny. Maybe a shower. Maximum 22Â°.
Friday
Probably sunny. Highs 23Â° to 27Â°C.
Saturday & Sunday
Sunny and warm.
Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.