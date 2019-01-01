LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday

Mostly sunny today, despite a few high clouds, sometimes dense with cumulous. Showers or thundershowers not excluded in the Alps this afternoon and evening. Max Temp 27Â°. 0Â° at 3600 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Probably quite sunny, but cloudier by afternoon. Slight chance of a shower on the plain, more likely in the Alps, especially High-Valais. Max Temp 26Â°C. 0Â° at 3400 meters.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Showers possible. High 23Â°.

Thursday

Probably partly sunny. Maybe a shower. Maximum 22Â°.

Friday

Probably sunny. Highs 23Â° to 27Â°C.

Saturday & Sunday

Sunny and warm.

