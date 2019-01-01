LifeStyle 74 Weather

EnglishFranÃ§ais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

The French National Day

Tuesday
Mostly sunny this morning. Increasing cloudiness from the West this afternoon. Cumulous clouds over the mountains. Perhaps an isolated shower with thunder this evening and overnight, particularly in the Alps. Max Temp 25Â°C. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains, strengthening this evening.

Wednesday
Cloudy. Intermittent rain, light rain north of the Alps and in Valais. More continuous in the PreAlps. Max Temp 22Â°C. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Thursday
Cloudy at first with chance of showers, mainly in the PreAlps. Sunnier by afternoon, especially around Lake Leman and in Valais by end of the day. Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â°C.

Friday
Probably quite sunny, with passing clouds, and cumulous over the mountains. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Showers not excluded in the Alps. 23Â°C.

Saturday
Sunny! Highs 24Â° to 28Â°C

Sunday & Monday
Sunny and warm. Perhaps a shower Monday afternoon.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Radio weather.

 
