Wednesday

General cloudy today. Intermittent light precipitation on the plain, more likely in the Jurassien Arc and along the PreAlps. Max Temp 21Â° on the plain. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds, gusty Joran winds 2nd half of the day. 5 to 10cm of snow expected above 3200 meters.

Thursday

Cloudy. Maybe a shower in the PreAlps and the Bernese Alps during the morning. Maybe a little sunshine around Lake Leman and in Central Valais. Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â°C. 0Â° rising to 3500 meters. Moderate NW winds in the mountains, strong over ridges and in passes.

Friday

Probably Partly Sunny in most areas, quite sunny in Valais. Cloudier in the PreAlps and German speaking Switzerland where a shower isnâ€™t ruled out. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â°C. Bise winds arising on the Plateau.

Saturday

Generally Sunny! Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Warmer. Highs 25Â° to 28Â°.

Sunday

Probably Sunny. Highs 27Â° to 30Â°

Monday & Tuesday

Generally Sunny and warm. Showers or thunderstorms possible 2nd half of the days.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.