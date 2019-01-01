LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Cloudy again today. A few showers possible this morning, especially along the PreAlps. Sunnier around Lake Leman and in Central Valais. Max Temp a comfortable 21Â°C. 23Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3200 meters.

Friday

Quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Cloudier in the PreAlps and in German speaking Switzerland with showers there not impossible. Max Temp 23Â°. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate NW in the mountains.

Saturday

Sunny! Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temps 25Â° to 28Â°C.

Sunday

Sunny! High 28Â°C

Monday

Sunny! Some cumulous clouds over mountains by afternoon. Highs 28Â° to 31Â°

Tuesday & Wednesday

Probably partly sunny. Cloudier in the afternoon. Perhaps a shower.

