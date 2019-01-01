EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday
Cloudy again today. A few showers possible this morning, especially along the PreAlps. Sunnier around Lake Leman and in Central Valais. Max Temp a comfortable 21Â°C. 23Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3200 meters.

Friday
Quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Cloudier in the PreAlps and in German speaking Switzerland with showers there not impossible. Max Temp 23Â°. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate NW in the mountains.

Saturday
Sunny! Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temps 25Â° to 28Â°C.

Sunday
Sunny! High 28Â°C

Monday
Sunny! Some cumulous clouds over mountains by afternoon. Highs 28Â° to 31Â°

Tuesday & Wednesday
Probably partly sunny. Cloudier in the afternoon. Perhaps a shower.

Thatâ€™s the weather from the listener sponsored radio network, non-commerical, not-for-profit, LifeStyle 74 Radio, helping you live life to the fullest.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.