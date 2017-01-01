Why You Will Marry The Wrong Person

Everybody seeks the "right" partner... a soul mate... that angelic someone with whom we are ideally suited. Our demanding standards and lofty expectations mean our spouse shall be a person approaching perfection... any remaining "flaws" to be "corrected" after marriage.



Alain de Botton brings fresh insights into this myth. Relax! he says. You probably wont (didn't) marry the right person, but that's okay. You probably rather chose someone adequate. Learning to make do with the one you choose (chose) is a key to happy, successful marriage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCS6t6NUAGQ

This TED topic was broadcast on RADIO 74 on Thursday evening, October 12th, at 18h15.

