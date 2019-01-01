LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Cloudy in the morning along the Jura and PreAlps, but generally dry. Sunshine returning in radiant glory by afternoon, beginning around Lake Leman, spreading eastward by evening. Max Temps 23Â°C on the Plain, up to 26Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3900 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Mod. NW-N in the mountains.

Saturday

Sunny! Max Temps 25Â° on the plain. 28Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4000 meters. Weak Bise winds. Weak to moderate N in the mountains.

Sunday

Sunny! Max Temp 28Â°.

Monday

Sunny! A few cumulous clouds over mountains by afternoon. Highs 28Â°-31Â°C.

Tuesday

Probably Partly Sunny. Cloudier in the afternoon, and a few rare sprinkles of rain or a clap of thunder. Highs 26Â° to 29Â°C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Probably quite sunny. Maybe a shower or thundershower.



