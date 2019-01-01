LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday

Sunny today! Max Temps 30Â° to 32Â°C 0Â° at 3800 meters.

Tuesday

Probably sunny yet in the morning. Then cumulous clouds forming. A few thunderstorms over the Alps, which could continue overnight into Wednesday. Max Temps 28Â° to 31Â°C 0Â° at 3800 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains. Gusty in and near storms.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, unstable, warm and humid. Showers or thundershowers possible by morning, less likely along the Northern Swiss border. Max Temp 27Â°, 30Â° in Valais.

Thursday

Sunny. Slight chance of a showers along the northerly slopes of the Alps 2nd half of the day. Weather deteriorating overnight into Friday. Highs 28Â° to 30Â°C.

Friday

Only partly sunny. Chance of a showers or thunderstorms by morning. Active thunderstorms probably more intense in Alpine areas. Highs 27Â° to 29Â°C

Saturday

Humid, unstable air. Probably a little sunshine. Thunderstorms likely. 26Â° to 29Â°C.

Sunday

Cloudy with rain. Cooler temperatures.

