Tuesday

Quite sunny today, despite some clouds at middle elevations this morning, which could bring a shower or thundershower. Cumulous clouds this afternoon with a shower and a clap or two of thunder possible. Probably remaining dry along the northern Jura and in Ajoie. Thunderstorms likely again tonight. Max Temps 28Â° to 31Â°. 0Â° at 3900 meters elevation. W winds in the mountains and SW winds on the plain this afternoon, gusty in case of thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Quite sunny. Some showers and thunder possible, especially 2nd half of the day. Less likely along the northern Jura and in Ajoie. Max Temps 27Â° to 30Â°C. Weak to moderate W-SW winds.

Thursday & Friday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds forming 2nd half of the day with possible thundershowers. Max Temps 28Â° to 30Â°.

Saturday

Probably sunny, but a few showers or thundershowers possible in the mountains, especially the Alps. Highs 26Â° to 28Â°.

Sunday & Monday

Partly sunny. Maybe a shower. Not as warm.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, produced in French by the official Swiss weather experts, MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse.