Wednesday

Quite sunny today, despite some passing clouds. Showers or thundershowers possible already this morning, but more likely and more intense 2nd half of the day, especially in the Alps. Locally heavy thunderstorms, possibly continuing into the night. Less chance of wet weather along the northern Swiss border and in Ajoie. Max Temps 27Â° to 30Â°C. 0Â° at 4000 meters elevation. Weak SW winds, gusty in storms.

Thursday

Sunny! But cumulous clouds forming 2nd half of the day with possible rain or thunderstorms. Max Temps 27Â° to 30Â° 0Â° at 4000 meters. Weak SW winds, turning to NW during the day. Perhaps gusty Joran winds.

Friday

Only partly sunny. A few showers, perhaps with thunder, mainly in the Alps and during the 2nd half of the day. Highs 26Â° to 28Â°.

Saturday & Sunday

Probably quite sunny. Some isolated showers or thunderstorms possible in the Alps. Highs 27Â° to 29Â°.

Monday

Probably partly sunny. Possible local showers.

Tuesday

Probably sunny and generally dry.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, produced be the weather experts at MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, the official Swiss weather bureau.

Why not make a generous contribution towards the upkeep of LifeStyle 74 Radio, the not-for-profit, listener supported radio network for Switzerland and adjacent France. Click on "Financial Support" above. Thank you ! ! !