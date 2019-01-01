Health Tip

Clean Meat vs. Unclean Meat, Which is Which?

A plant based diet provides essentially all of the nutrients necessary to sustain life. Many people on Earth live extra long lives in excellent health while never consuming animals or animal products.

Despite this fact, most people still believe they must eat animal products to have a well balanced diet. If you are among them, we suggest limiting the kinds of animals you eat to what the Bible calls "clean meats."

Science has been gradually catching up with health facts which God taught the Children of Israel some 2800 years ago. Here is a list of the most common "clean" and "unclean" meats the principles of which are defined in Leviticus 11.

https://lifehopeandtruth.com/uploads/images/infographics/COG-Meats-Resize-final.pdf

