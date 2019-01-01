LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Sunny today! But cumulous clouds developing. Chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, especially in the Alps. Max Temps 27Â° to 30Â°C. 0Â° at 4000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate W-SW winds in the mountains. Weak SW winds on the plain, turning to NW. Gusty Joran winds possible.

Friday

Quite sunny North of the Alps, Partly sunny in the Alps. Showers or thundershowers possible, mainly in the Alps during 2nd half of the day. Max Temp 27Â°. 0Â° at 3500 meters.

Saturday

Sunny! With a few passing clouds. Max Temp around 28Â°C.

Sunday

Probably quite sunny. But a localized shower or thunderstorm possible. 26Â°.

Monday

Mostly sunny. Perhaps a shower in the Alps. High 26Â°C.

Tuesday

Probably sunny and dry.

