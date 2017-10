Refreshing and new... Esther and Ron team up for a jovial start to your day. Dr. Esther Roybal-Hazen and Ron Myers brighten your week-day mornings from 7:05 to 8:45 am. News and weather... plus friendly bantering, broad spectrum of opinions, inspiration and family fun! Suitable for all age groups, 7 to 107... here on RADIO 74 "The Answer".