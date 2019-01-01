LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Probably a few thundershowers from the west this morning. This afternoon, more variable weather. Sunny at times, but continued chance of showers or isolated thundershowers. Max Temp 26Â°. 0Â° at 3400 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains. Maybe gusty in and near storms.

Saturday

Generally sunny, with some passing clouds, mainly in the northern Jura, Ajoie and northern Plateau. A shower or thundershower not excluded in the mountains. Max Temp. 28Â°C. 0Â° at 3500 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Probably partly sunny in the morning. Chance of a shower. Sunnier in the afternoon, but cumulous clouds will form. Slight chance of a shower or thundershower in the Alps. Max Temps 26Â° to 28Â°C.

Monday

Sunny! But maybe an afternoon shower in the mountains. 27Â° on the Plain. 30Â° in Valais.

Tuesday

Probably sunny and dry. High around 31Â°.

Wednesday & Thursday

Forecast uncertain. Probably Sunny and hot. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm.

