The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Friday
Probably a few thundershowers from the west this morning. This afternoon, more variable weather. Sunny at times, but continued chance of showers or isolated thundershowers. Max Temp 26Â°. 0Â° at 3400 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains. Maybe gusty in and near storms.

Saturday
Generally sunny, with some passing clouds, mainly in the northern Jura, Ajoie and northern Plateau. A shower or thundershower not excluded in the mountains. Max Temp. 28Â°C. 0Â° at 3500 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Sunday
Probably partly sunny in the morning. Chance of a shower. Sunnier in the afternoon, but cumulous clouds will form. Slight chance of a shower or thundershower in the Alps. Max Temps 26Â° to 28Â°C.

Monday
Sunny! But maybe an afternoon shower in the mountains. 27Â° on the Plain. 30Â° in Valais.

Tuesday
Probably sunny and dry. High around 31Â°.

Wednesday & Thursday
Forecast uncertain. Probably Sunny and hot. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm.

LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse. We broadcast the weather many times a day in English and in French, and post it in both languages here on our website.

Just a gentle reminder that LifeStyle 74 radio is a not-for-profit, listener sponsored service to listeners in Switzerland and adjacent France. Thank you for your generous regular donations to help make ends meet.

Details above.  Click on "Financial Support".

Or ring up and request some pink BVs, bulletins de versement.
022 501 78 65.

 
