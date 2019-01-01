EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. – Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday
Sunny today! Max Temps 30° to 34°C. 0° at 4500 meters. SW winds, sometimes moderate this afternoon.

Tuesday
Probably Sunny at first. Showers or thunderstorms possible before noon. More numerous 2nd half of the day in all areas of Switzerland and adjacent France. These could be heavy thunderstorms, notably in the Alps. Max Temp 30°C. 0° at 4300 meters. Moderate SW winds, gusty in and near storms. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Cloudier at first, with lingering showers principally in the Alps. Sunnier 2nd half of the day, beginning in the West of the country. Max Temp 27°.

Thursday
Sunny! But perhaps a shower or thundershower in the PreAlps or Alps. 29°.

Friday
Sunny! Highs between 31° and 35°

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.

Thank you for making a donation to LifeStyle 74 radio operations. We rely on listener support to survive and continue serving you. Donations are at rock bottom this time of the year. Your help very much needed now. Click on “Financial Support” at the top of the home page.

.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 5 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.