Monday

Sunny today! Max Temps 30° to 34°C. 0° at 4500 meters. SW winds, sometimes moderate this afternoon.

Tuesday

Probably Sunny at first. Showers or thunderstorms possible before noon. More numerous 2nd half of the day in all areas of Switzerland and adjacent France. These could be heavy thunderstorms, notably in the Alps. Max Temp 30°C. 0° at 4300 meters. Moderate SW winds, gusty in and near storms. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Cloudier at first, with lingering showers principally in the Alps. Sunnier 2nd half of the day, beginning in the West of the country. Max Temp 27°.

Thursday

Sunny! But perhaps a shower or thundershower in the PreAlps or Alps. 29°.

Friday

Sunny! Highs between 31° and 35°

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.

Thank you for making a donation to LifeStyle 74 radio operations. We rely on listener support to survive and continue serving you. Donations are at rock bottom this time of the year. Your help very much needed now. Click on “Financial Support” at the top of the home page.

.