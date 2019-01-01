LifeStyle 74 Weather
Tuesday
Showers and thundershowers arriving towards noon, spreading to all areas of Switzerland and adjacent France this afternoon. Maximum temperatures 28Â° to 32Â°. 0Â° at 4500 meters elevation. SW winds, moderate at times on the Plateau. Gusty in proximity of storm cells. Strong W winds in the mountains.
Wednesday
Partly sunny at first. Residual clouds along the Alps and PreAlps with possible showers there. Sunnier by afternoon. Max Temps 27Â° to 31Â°C. 0 at 4200 meters.
Thursday
Sunny! Max temp 29Â° to 33Â°C.
Friday
Sunny and quite hot. Highs 31Â° to 35Â°C
Saturday
Probably sunny. Showers or thundershowers possible towards end of the day and overnight. Highs 31Â° to 35Â°C.
Sunday
Cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms at times. Not as hot.
Monday
Variable cloudiness. Showers at times. Possibly stormy in the Alps.
