LifeStyle 74 Weather

A ridge of High Barometric will influence the Swiss weather through end of the week with warmer temperatures.

Wednesday

Residual clouds this morning, notably along the PreAlps. Otherwise sunny today! A few cumulous clouds this afternoon over the mountains. A thunderstorm cell could develop over the Valaisanne Alps. Max Temp 28Â° to 31Â°. 0Â° at 4300 meters. Moderate W winds in the Alps. Weak Bise on the Jura.

Thursday

Sunny! Perhaps a thunderstorm in the Valaisanne Alps towards evening. 32Â° to 35Â°C 0Â° at 4500 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds in the afternoon could lead to a thunderstorm, mainly along the Valaisanne Alps. Weak Bise if any wind on the Plateau. Hot. Highs 34Â° to 37Â°C.

Saturday

Quite sunny. Some high veiling clouds at times, mainly in the Alps. A shower or thundershower possible by evening or overnight in the mountains, essentially along the Valaisanne Alps. Highs again between 34Â° and 37Â°C.

Sunday & Monday

Probably variable cloudiness. Chance of thundershowers already in the morning, more probable during 2nd half of the day in the mountains. Les warm. Highs 28Â° to 31Â° Sunday. Milder on Monday, 24Â° to 27Â°.

