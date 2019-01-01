LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Most sunny and hot today. Some cumulous clouds this afternoon could lead to an isolated shower in the Alps towards evening, perhaps even along the Jura and around Lake Leman. Max temps between 31Â° and 35Â°C. 0Â° at 4500 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains, breeze on the plain.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot. Perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the Alps during the afternoon, mainly over ridges of the Valaisanne Alps. Highs 34Â° to 37Â°C. 0Â° at 4500 meters.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and Hot. Cumulous clouds in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms, intensifying by evening and overnight. Highs 34Â° to 37Â°C.

Sunday

Variable weather. Humid. Thunderstorms possible already in the morning, more likely 2nd half of the day over high ground, beginning in the West of Switzerland. Much less warm. Highs 28Â° to 31Â° C.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Chance of showers and thunder in the morning, probably more likely by afternoon over high ground. Highs a comfortable 24Â° to 27Â°C.

Tuesday

Partly sunny. Chance of showers, more numerous along the Jura and PreAlps. Probably cool temperatures.

