Hot humid air is flowing our way today and tomorrow, followed by a cold front and much cooler air Sunday through Wednesday.

Today Friday

Sunny and Hot today. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm in the Alps, this afternoon, notably in the Valaisanne Alps. Max Temps 34Â° to 37Â° C. 0Â° at 4500 meters.

Saturday

Again, Sunny and Hot. Probably some isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon, more likely in the evening and overnight. Locally heavy storms. Max Temps 34Â° to 37Â° C. 0Â° at 4400 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains. Wind gusts down to the plain in and near storm cells.

Sunday

Variable weather. Sometimes stormy. Warm, but not hot. Highs 27Â° to 30Â°.

Monday

Variable conditions. Sometimes stormy. Highs, a comfortable 24Â° to 27Â°C.

Tuesday

Partly sunny. Perhaps a thundershower, mainly along the PreAlps. Sunnier in Western Switzerland. Clear nights. Highs 23Â° to 26Â°C.

Wednesday

Sunny and dry.



Thursday

Probably sunny and hot.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather.

