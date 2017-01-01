DAB+ Off the Air

Our DAB+ transmissions unexpectedly disappeared at about 8:25 this morning



DAB+ Listeners were surprised when RADIO 74 went dead at Geneva, Lausanne, Sion and Zurich.



Our on line streaming is also affected and is not working.



The only RADIO 74 transmitter still working this morning is on 88.8 serving the Lake Leman region. All of our FM relays in France are down (Annecy, Faverges, Oyonnax, Seyssel, Chatel and Chamonix) because they receive their audio via the web..



We appologize for this interruption.

Our IT engineer reports that there are problems at several servers located in several European countries which we use for audio distribution. It's not yet clear if this is an equipment failure or a generalized cyber attack.



These problems are also affecting RADIO 74 INTERNATIONALE USA, a seperate and independent network serving over 70 FM stations in North America. That program is produced at RADIO 74 (France) and depends on the internet for distribution.

In any case, RADIO 74 is behind in paying its DAB+ fees. At the moment nearly CHF 30'000 in arrears. If we don't pay, we will soon be permanently excluded from the DAB+ band in Switzerland.

We are asking listeners near and far to rapidly send donations to help us pay this long overdue bill. Click on the tab "Financial Support" at the top of this page. Then do what you can... today!



