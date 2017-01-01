"Advance" is the theme of this year's donation campaign.



Let's Advance together! as RADIO 74 reaches out to serve yet more people living in Switzerland and France with programming designed to bring hope, health, joy, peace and love to families and singles in these uneasy times.



For the RADIO 74 team, this is a time of thanksgiving for the blessings of the year with special recognition to each listeners who helps sustain this labor of love by your kindness and generosity.



Looking back over 35 years of radio broadcasting, we are grateful to God for his watch care and for sustaining RADIO 74 through thick and thin. We trust Him to continue blessing each listener and this radio station.



The immediate objective is to pay up all lingering bills by end of the year (about 80,000 euros) and then, debt free, Advance towards the challenges of keeping RADIO 74 on the air for you during 2018.



The key to stability is "Systematic Giving," donations sent regularly throughout the year. We need 500 listeners who pledge to send RADIO 74 at least one-a-day over the coming year... one Euro, one Swiss Franc, one pound sterling or one dollar... 30 a month, 360 for the year. We're confident you'll want to make this modest gesture to keep your favorite radio station on the air beautifying your life.



This amount, added to limited advertising and an occasional state subsidy, will round out the budget to keep RADIO 74 Advancing over the coming 12 months.



The RADIO 74 team thank you!