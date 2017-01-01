EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

Taking Good Health Principles to the Streets of Geneva

RADIO 74 teamed up with AFG in central Geneva on Saturday afternoon, February 17th, to draw pulbic attention to the value and joy of good health.

Medical professionals, members of AFG (Adventist Fellowship Geneva), along with RADIO 74's "ER in the Morning" hosts, Dr. Esther and Ron, set up a stand on the Rue de la Croix d'Or to offer blood pressure tests, provide counseling on health issues such as detoxing, and gave away tasty vegan food samples.  The more curious stopped to take advantage and were not disappointed!

Living life to the fullest and maintaining a healthy lifestyle go hand in hand.  RADIO 74, a community service of the Total Health Association, encourages listeners to adopt a healthy lifestyle and teaches sound health principles. 

Â 

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Regular support Form Switzerland Site Map
Frequencies Tuesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from France
Thursday United States Citizens
Friday Large Contributions
Saturday
Our Programmes
We have 7 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2017. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.