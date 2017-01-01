Taking Good Health Principles to the Streets of Geneva

RADIO 74 teamed up with AFG in central Geneva on Saturday afternoon, February 17th, to draw pulbic attention to the value and joy of good health.



Medical professionals, members of AFG (Adventist Fellowship Geneva), along with RADIO 74's "ER in the Morning" hosts, Dr. Esther and Ron, set up a stand on the Rue de la Croix d'Or to offer blood pressure tests, provide counseling on health issues such as detoxing, and gave away tasty vegan food samples. The more curious stopped to take advantage and were not disappointed!



Living life to the fullest and maintaining a healthy lifestyle go hand in hand. RADIO 74, a community service of the Total Health Association, encourages listeners to adopt a healthy lifestyle and teaches sound health principles.





