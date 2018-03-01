EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

UPDATE: Swiss DAB+ Fees

RADIO 74 is about to lose it's contract to broadcast in Switzerland on the Digital Audio Band (DAB+).  The deadline to pay up all arears, nearly CHF10,000, is Thursday, March 1, 2018.

We've been sheding tears of joy as listeners continue to respond to this urgent appeal.  Donations have been trickling in, but some are taking several days to arrive through the postal and banking system.

At latest tally, just over Euros 4,500 had been registered on the RADIO 74 (French) and the Home and Family Life Association (Swiss) accounts, about CHF 5,200.  This is being wired to our creditor today, for arrival tomorrow March 1st.  Hopefully this gesture of good will can calm the  situation and buy us another day of time.

Donations from a few other liseners, people who contacted us and told us how much they are sending, have not yet been credited to our account.  David, our accountant, is checking several times a day.

We've contacted our DAB+ transmission service and advised them that the bill will be entirely paid this week.

If you haven't yet donated to the DAB+ transmission fund, please do it now.  Click on DONATE, at the left of our homepage.

We will get through this situation together!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Regular support Form Switzerland Site Map
Frequencies Tuesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from France
Thursday United States Citizens
Friday Large Contributions
Saturday
Our Programmes
We have 13 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2017. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.