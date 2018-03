Saved again! Thank you to every listener who responded in February.



RADIO 74 was about to lose it's contract to broadcast in Switzerland on the Digital Audio Band (DAB+). The deadline to pay up all arears, nearly CHF10,000, was Thursday, March 1, 2018. We made it by March 2nd, and that crisis is staved off for three months.



We got through that situation together! Thank God!



The next DAB+ bill of CHF 16,500 comes due on April 15th.