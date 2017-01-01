Studio Rent 2 years in arears

By end of March, RADIO 74 must hand over some 22,000 CHF to the gentleman who owns the building in which we are broadcasting, to pay two years of back studio rent. If not, we expect to be evicted.



He and his wife are good people. From the kindness of their hearts they have allowed RADIO 74 to stay and serve, despite the shortage of donations to pay the rent. However, they can wait no longer. They too have bills to pay and they need the money we own them.



The 22,000 CHF owed is part of a total of over 60,000 CHF needed to pay off all current operating debt.



Can youâ€¦ will youâ€¦ help us with this?



You can donate using your bank or credit card through the secure PayPal system at the RADIO 74 website: www.radio74.org



Or call RADIO 74 and request a few preprinted BVs, bulletins de versement, for making cash donations at a Swiss bank or the Swiss Post. 022 501 78 65.



In France, mail a check to RADIO 74, BP 388, 74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois.



The RADIO 74 team thank you.





