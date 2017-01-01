What does intellectual stimulation mean?

I would say Intellectual Stimulation refers to a state of active thought that involves inference, deduction and results to knowledge/information gain (Learning).



For example:



Debates: In a debate, you have an proposer(s) and opposer(s) and facts to either support/oppose the motion of the debate. The entire process of using facts to reason and oppose/propose the motion is intellectually stimulating.



Reading: your mind is engaged while reading and leads you to question and learn from the literature. It gets better when you talk about it or write a report about it and get other people involved.



Puzzles: Solving puzzles like crosswords and Sudoko engages your left-side of the brain (logic part of the brain). Its intellectually stimulating.



Subconsciously, through these activities, your brain connects patterns / neural paths - this process is what constitutes learning.



In summary, Intellectual Stimulation is any activity that gets your mind to ask constructive questions and seek answers.

https://www.quora.com/What-does-intellectual-stimulation-mean

RADIO 74 "The Answer" dares ask relivant questions about significant issues, seeking truthful answers. Thinking listeners always feel welcome to join the dialogue. If an issue is important to you, let's talk about it. Express your views on line: www.radio74.org, or on the RADIO 74 Facebook page.