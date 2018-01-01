Death just might be one of the most misunderstood subjects today. For many, death is shrouded in mystery and evokes dread, uncertainty, and hopelessness. Others believe that their deceased loved ones are not dead at all, but instead live with them or in other realms. Millions are confused about the relationship between the body, spirit, and soul. But does it really matter what you believe? Yesâ€”absolutely! What you believe about the dead will have a profound impact on what happens to you in the near future. Thereâ€™s no room for guessing! Get ready for a real eye-opener!

Click here...

https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/study-guide/e/4987/t/are-the-dead-really-dead-