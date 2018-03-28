No Hell Affirms Pope Francis

Roman Catholic Pope Francis made a startling revelation recently by stating that hell does not exist, in an interview with a leading liberal Italian newspaper.

In an article titled â€œIt Is an Honor to Be Called a Revolutionary," La Repubblica founder Eugenio Scalfari acknowledged the pontiff's previous remarks about how "good souls" who sought repentance from God would receive it and then asked, "What about the bad souls?" Seemingly going against centuries of core Catholic belief, Pope Francis said the souls of sinners simply vanished after death and were not subject to an eternity of punishment.

"They are not punished, those who repent obtain the forgiveness of God and enter the rank of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear," Pope Francis said, as translated by Catholic blog Rorate Caeli.

This amazing assertion, diametrically opposed to hundreds of years of Catholic dogma, has set Vatican scholars into full scale damage control. Was the Pope misquoted or misunderstood? Or did he sincerely mean what he said? If the latter, Pope Francis' alarming declaration would reverse Catholic thinking on the punishment of the wicked, while coming no closer to a correct reading of the Holy Scriptures.



The truth is that hell is not burning at present. On the other hand, it's incorrect to assume there will never be a hell fire. The Pope got it partly right by suggesting that there will be no everlasting hell in the sense of people being kept artificially alive and painfully burning for eternity without end.



However, Revelation 20:9 does clearly speak of hell fire, a brief period of time after the white throne judgement which follows the millennium (the 1000 year period after the return of Jesus Christ to earth) when Satan and the wicked will be burned up; in other words annihilated.



What does the Bible teach about hell?

