EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

SOS - SWITZERLAND - MIRACLE IN THE MAKING - UPDATE

It's glorious! Miraculous! Thanks to every person touched by our appeals over the past 10 days to help supply emergency funds for overdue RADIO 74 second quarter DAB+ transmission fees.

CHF16,500 was sent by wire transfer on Friday. That gives two weeks, until August 1st, to raise CHF16,500 to pay the third quarter Swiss transmission fees now also overdue, to avoid our broadcasting contract being forever cancelled. Fourth quarter fees for the same amount will come due on October 1st.

Letâ€™s get caught up and stay current to avoid wasting time on crisis and fundraising which steals time from producing the programs you love to hear!

Will you help us with this?

Donate on line here at the RADIO 74 website!

Kindest regards,

Ron Myers

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 4 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2018. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.