NEWS ABOUT FRANCE - Wednesday

It’s a special day here at RADIO 74. Today is the 30th anniversary of the date when RADIO 74 was first authorized by French authorities to broadcast on a full time basis, under terms of then new legislation which for the first time in France formally recognized private radio broadcasting.



RADIO 74 actually began broadcasting 36 years ago this past January, but as with all pioneer private stations in France, we were tolerated and admitted on the airwaves by “derogation”, a precarious permission which gave no assurance of long term stability.



More of the story at the end of today’s News About France.



EU looks to protect firms as Trump warns Iran’s trading partners

RFI - Issued on 07-08-2018 Modified 07-08-2018 to 18:01

French car manufactures and oil companies are among those most concerned by US imposed Iran sanctions.

The EU is to bring in in legal cover for firms in the 28-nation bloc to work with Iran after the Trump administration rejected European calls for an exemption. A statement by the EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said it would also work to keep "effective financial channels" open with Iran

"We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran" the statement added. "This is why the European Union's updated Blocking Statute entered into force on yesterday, August 7th,

to protect EU companies doing legitimate business with Iran from the impact of US extra-territorial sanction,’’ Mogherini said.

The "blocking statute'' forbids EU firms from complying with US sanctions, allowing them to recover damages from such penalties and nullifying any foreign court rulings against them.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump warned countries on Tuesday against doing business with Iran, as he hailed the "most biting sanctions ever imposed", triggering a mix of anger, fear and defiance in Tehran. "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less,’’ the US President said.

French carmaker Renault, which does not sell cars in the US, is now considering its position in Iran. French oil group Total and carmaker PSA have already indicated they are likely to pull out of Iran.

Renault recently indicated that ''Iran operations are likely to be put on hold'' to comply with U.S. sanctions, according to Renault Chief Operating Officer Thierry Bollore, who spoke to analysts during a conference call about earnings last week.

He said, “We are looking to new business opportunities, particularly in Africa, with strong growth to offset the missed opportunities in Iran.”

Since debilitating sanctions were eased at the end of the Obama administration in 2016, Iran emerged as a hot spot for growth, and trade with Europe surged to more than $10 billion. Now, because of what it sees as continuing threats of terrorism and war by Tehran, the U.S. has canceled a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, and re-imposed trade curbs, and most companies are rushing back out.

Renault’s French rival, PSA Group, which makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, also suspended its push into Iran, and have indicated that they are likely to pull out

French energy giant Total has yet to permanently pull out of Iran following the renewal of U.S. sanctions, but its CEO Patrick Pouyanne a number of weeks ago, sounded a pessimistic note about his company's prospects in the country.

Total positioned itself to develop a portion of the world's largest natural gas following the lifting of the sanctions. However, the company is now preparing to abandon the Persian Gulf project unless the U.S. government issues the company a sanctions waiver. That would protect Total from so-called secondary sanctions, which the United States can use to punish foreign companies that engage in prohibited activity with Iran.

"There's not a single international company like Total who can work in any country with secondary sanctions. I don't have the right. It's just the reality of the world," their CEO told CNBC at an OPEC seminar in Vienna recently. Pouyanne said that the U.S. could decide that Total could not have access to any U.S. financing, making it impossible for a company like Total to do business.

Total have acknowledged that its position probably does not sit well with Europe's leaders, as the EU attempts to salvage the poorly worded nuclear deal, by passing measures aimed at protecting the bloc's firms that do business in Iran. European firms have been instructed that they should not comply with demands from the White House that they drop all business with Iran.

Companies who do decide to pull out because of US sanctions, will need to be granted authorization from the European commission, without which they face the risk of being sued by EU member states. A mechanism has also been opened to allow EU businesses affected by the sanctions, to sue the US administration in the national courts of member states.

The US re-imposition of sanctions on Iran come after President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear agreement. In 2015, Iran agreed a long-term deal on its nuclear program with P5 plus 1 of world powers, but Iran never formally ratified it, to give it the strength of a treaty. But then, neither did the US congress ratify or even debate the agreement, and it remained of little more value than a hand-shake by former President Barack Obama.

HSBC to move seven offices from London to Paris amid Brexit uncertainty

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-08-07

While Britain prepares to exit from the EU in March 2019, HSBC bank announced on Monday that seven of its Europe-focused offices will move from London to Paris early next year.

The largest British and European bank, HSBC announced these changes in a statement issued by its French subsidiary, a few hours after unveiling mixed second quarter results.

These seven offices are responsible for the bank’s activities in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic and the Republic of Ireland. They will be transferred from HSBC Bank, the company’s London-based subsidiary, to its Paris-based counterpart HSBC France.

The transfer will take place at the end of the first quarter of 2019, just before the UK leaves the EU in March.

The UK financial services sector – which makes up 11 percent of the country’s economy – has a lot to lose from Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out keeping the UK in the single market, meaning that banks will use their European financial passports, which allow them to offer their services throughout the European Economic Area.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that Philip Hammond, the Chancellor of the Exchequer (the UK's finance minister) told a group of British bankers in July that he fears that European countries led by France, are trying to take advantage of Brexit to weaken the city of London.

Tourists trapped overnight in 100-metre deep French cave

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 August 2018





Three tourists had to spend Sunday night underground in a cave in southwestern France, after site personnel shut off the exit at closing time.

Three Spanish tourists were left trapped underground in France’s Padirac Cave on Sunday after failing to hear staff announcing that visiting hours were over.

It is believed that the visitors at the famous cave in the Occitan department of Lot, were using a new audio guide system with headphones that prevented them from hearing the closure calls.

Once they realized access to the staircase and lift that take visitors back to the top had been closed, they called out for help but all staff at Padirac Cave had left by then, French daily 20 Minutes reported.

On Monday morning, staff were shocked to find the disgruntled tourists at the site.

They have since decided to press charges.

Padirac, France’s most popular underground site, receives 470,000 visitors a year.

This is the first time in the thirty years since it opened to the public that there has been an incident.

Visitors at Padirac descend 75 metres via a lift or a staircase before entering into the cave system, which is 103 metres deep and 19 kilometres long.

The cave, contains a subterranean river system that is partly navigable by boat, and is regarded as one of the most extraordinary natural phenomena of France’s Massif Central.

Father and twin daughters die in light plane crash in France

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 August 2018





A father and his twin teenage daughters died on Monday when their light aircraft crashed in central France in as yet unexplained circumstances, according to rescue services.

"The accident occurred at 12:30 pm. The plane crashed and broke up without catching fire," the rescue services said, confirming a report in La Montagne newspaper.

The circumstances of the accident, which involved a single-engine two-place aircraft, were not yet clear. Weather was good.

The father, who was said to be aged "about 40" and his 14-year-old twin daughters were from the Paris region.



It's not clear why there where three people flying in a plane designed for only two.

There has already been a number of accidents involving light aircraft in France this summer, including one in the Ardennes on July 28 in which the pilot and one of three passengers were killed.

Two people were also killed on July 17 when their aircraft crashed in Corsica and two others will killed in accident in Les Mureaux, northwest of Paris.

Animal-loving anarchists set fire to French zoo

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 August 2018





Animal rights zealots have claimed responsibility for setting off a fire at a zoo in central France.

Calling zoos 'prisons', they said that they were behind a blaze that destroyed several ticket booths at the Peaugres Safari park in the Ardèche region on August 1, France Bleu reported.

No animals or people were harmed by the flames.

The fire began late in the night on August 1st and burned through into the early hours, until firefighters arrived to put it out.

The zoo had to close during the next day.

The authors describe how they planned the fire so it would spread quickly but without reaching the forest nearby.

The park spans over 80 hectares and is home to 1,150 animals. It draws 300,000 visitors a year.

That’s news about France on this Wednesday, August 8th, 2018.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers.

This is a special day here at RADIO 74. It’s an anniversary. On this day 30 years ago, August 8th… 8 / 8/ 88… RADIO 74 was informed it would soon have to cease broadcasting in France. Paris authorities had rejected our application to extend temporary our permit, a derogation to the law, and had decided to authorize a commercial radio station which would transmit on 88.8 MHz FM.



I was grieved and disappointed. I had married just three years earlier, and we had little children to raise. We had just moved from St. Julien into the house at Archamps, France, with high expectations of making this our permanent home. Then came disaster, with no hope of recovery.



No hope… But God… But God… my favorite expression when times get rough and tough. Hoping against hope I laid on my bed, fasted and prayed for three days, confessing my sins to God, seeking his help, believing He could yet work a miracle. He heard my prayer and did indeed work a miracle.



Over succeeding months… a series of spectacular events took place... people in high places heard about our plight and put in a good word for us… listeners by the thousands wrote letters, including mayors, senators, assemblymen, and well placed businessmen… even an agent of France’s secret service, renseignements généraux urged Paris to reconsider their decision. Overwhelming support came when needed most, and in a manor one could only attribute to the powerful intervention of supernatural powers.



To shorten a very long story, by Christmas of 1988, Paris authorities had changed their mind, rescinding the authorization of the commercial station they’d already authorized on 88.8 FM, and by late January, 1989, they retroactively granted RADIO 74 an extendable 5 year authorization to broadcast. At the same time, they also granted us a frequency at Annecy, capitol of the Haute-Savoie, presently 88.1 FM. Since then, they’ve granted us five additional FM frequencies, at Seyssel, Faverges, Oyonnax, Chatel and Chamonix.



On this 30 anniversary of our first fill-time authorization to broadcast in France, RADIO 74 takes this occasion to sincerely thank our authorities in France for the freedom they have accorded us to broadcast, and to serve the people of this region, providing them with “Answers” to life’s most significant issues.



And we thank you our listeners, and especially our donors who continue to supporting this labor of love. God bless you each one!