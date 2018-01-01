WEATHER FORECAST

Wednesday, August 8th

A cold front will cross our area Thursday night ending the hot summery weather.



M/S today. Cumulous clouds developing over the mountains, with showers and perhaps a clap of thunder this afternoon and evening. Locally severe thunderstorms possible. Max temps 30 to 32 C. 0 at 4100 meters elevation. Moderate SW winds in the mountains Gusty in the vicinity of storms.



Tomorrow Thursday

Quite sunny in the morning. Maybe a shower already along the Jura. Weather deteriorating during the afternoon. Thunderstorms by evening and overnight. Locally severe. Max Temp 31 C.



Friday

Residual showers in the morning, then weather improving. Becoming Quite sunny by afternoon. Highs around 25 C.



Saturday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds during the afternoon in the Alps. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 26 C. on the Plain. 28 in Valais



Sunday and Monday

M/S. Chance of isolated thunderstorms towards evening. Highs around 29 C.



Tuesday

Variable weather. Showers at times. Cooler temperatures.

That’s weather on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.



On this day 30 years ago, RADIO 74 was to receive its first full-time broadcasting authorization from Paris authorities. In fact, the permit didn’t arrive until January 1989, but was retroactive to 8/8/1988. Coincidentally, RADIO 74 was authorized to broadcast on 88.8 FM. Not surprisingly, our

St. Julien Post Office Box at the time was 88.



Our thanks to French authorities for permitting freedom of speech, for authorizing RADIO 74 to broadcast these programs of information, inspiration, and beautiful music, bringing hope and comfort to thousands of listeners in this part of the world.



