News About France… Tuesday, August 14th

Air France shares fall after new strike threat

By RFI Issued on 13-08-2018 Modified 13-08-2018 to 15:21

Shares in Air France slumped on Monday morning after a pilots' union leader threatened new strikes, if the company's new boss refuses to negotiate a pay rise. The company has been without a CEO since May, and Air Canada's Benjamin Smith is said to be the favorite to take over the reins.

Air France-KLM shares fell 5.27 percent to 8.478 euros as trading opened in Paris on Monday.

They have fallen about 40 percent since the beginning of the year as the company has chalked up heavy losses, due to 15 days of staggered strikes by unions demanding pay rises.

In an interview on Sunday Philippe Evain, of the pilots' union SNPL, threatened 15 more days of strikes if the company refuses to reopen negotiations on the unions' demand.

Former CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned in May after an employee ballot he organized himself rejected the company's pay offer.

His successor should be appointed at the end of this month, or the beginning of September.

Last month the board offered to triple the CEO's salary to attract candidates.

Canadian reported favourite

The favored candidate is Benjamin Smith, the deputy head of Air Canada, according to Le Monde newspaper.

Evain criticized the alleged choice, saying it was "a shame that we can't find a French CEO for Air France".

"With this nomination we are pleasing the Americans and the Chinese and I'm not sure it is in the interests of Air France or of French passengers," he told Le Parisien newspaper, adding that it would allow some executives who should have left with Janaillac to stay because of Smith's ignorance of the European market, and the way the company works.

Smith, who started his career with regional airline Air Ottawa in 1990, joined Air Canada in 2002 and is best known for developing its low-cost arm, Air Canada Rouge.

He has a reputation for putting shareholders' interests first, and has little experience of industrial disputes, according to Le Parisien.

The representative of pilot-shareholders on the Air France-KLM board, Paul Farges, wrote in another newspaper on Sunday, that the company does not need any more "candidates who are ambassadors of outside interests".

___________________________________

Two charged over 'racist' shooting in Burgundy

By RFI Issued on 13-08-2018 Modified 13-08-2018 to 11:59

Two men have been charged with an allegedly racist shooting in France's Burgundy region after being on the run for two weeks. One of them has also been charged with attempting to murder a police officer, whom he knocked over while fleeing arrest in his car.

The two men, who are both 31 years of age, were transferred to Dijon, Burgundy's administrative centre, on Saturday from Avignon, in the south, and charged on Sunday.

Seven wounded in attack

The pair have been charged in connection with an attack in a working-class area of the Burgundy town of Beaune in July.

At 2.00 am that day a Renault Clio tried to mow down a group of young people in Saint-Jacques but failed to hit them.

But the two attackers returned a 4.20 am in a Mercedes and shot at them with a rifle, prosecutors said in a statement.

Seven people, aged between 18 and 25, were wounded, two of them seriously although not life-threateningly.

Although a large number of police were set on the attackers' trail, they had difficulty finding them because they had fled the region.

Prosecutors have concluded the attack had a racist motive and 150 people attended a protest by anti-racist campaign SOS-Racisme at the scene last Friday.

_______________________________

Indian confesses to killing, chopping up French lover

By RFI Issued on 13-08-2018 Modified 13-08-2018 to 13:44

An Indian student has confessed to killing a 68-year-old French tourist and dismembering his body, police in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu said on Monday. The pair appear to have been homosexual lovers.

The 29-year-old, identified in the Indian media as C Thirumu-guran hit the Frenchman in an argument that broke out, while they were drinking, according to reports.

"The student got frustrated and hit him on the head with a wooden stick and he [the tourist] collapsed," senior police officer Senthil Kumar told the AFP news agency.

Thirumu-guran then panicked, chopped up the body, tried to burn it, stuffed into a sack and dumped it in a canal, according to the Dev-discourse website.

Indian media have given two different identities for the Frenchman, whose passport is reported to have been in his suitcase, which was found by local people.

Thirumuguran's name was mentioned in a diary that was also in the suitcase, leading to his arrest and confession after being questioned on Sunday night, according to the Hindu newspaper.

The killing took place in Thanjavur, a district known for its temples, including the 11th-century Brihadeeswara Temple which is famous for its frescoed interiors.

The practice homosexuality is illegal in India under British-era legislation,

that describes it as "carnal intercourse against the order of nature" and allows for jail terms of up to life.

Sodomy laws are currently being challenged in India’s top court.

___________________________________

French migrant rescue ship Aquarius stranded again

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 13 August 2018





The French operators of the migrant ship Aquarius on Monday called on Europe to find a safe haven, for 141 people rescued in the Mediterranean, saying Italy and Malta had again refused to let it dock.

The Aquarius, which was left stranded with 630 migrants aboard in June after being turned away by Rome and Valletta, resumed rescue operations off the Libyan coast last week.

On Friday, it picked up 141 people in two separate operations, half of them children, but again could not find a port willing to allow the migrants ashore.

Sophie Beau, president of the vessel's operator SOS Mediterranee, said the ship, which is currently situated between Malta and the Italian island of Lampedusa, had again received "official negative replies" from the two countries.

Italy's new Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has regularly turned away rescue ships operated by foreign NGOs such as the Aquarius, accusing them of playing into the hands of people smugglers.

On Saturday, he said the Aquarius would "never see an Italian port" again.

His hardline stance has sparked a row among EU members, underscoring their failure to come up with a common approach to the influx of people trying to get into Europe. In June, Spain stepped in and welcomed the Aquarius.

France, which was within closer range, but did not allow the boat access, took in 78 of the migrants after they landed.

____________________________________

Parker Solar Probe’s French connection

By RFI Issued on 12-08-2018 Modified 12-08-2018 to 17:25

One of the instruments aboard Nasa’s historic Parker Solar Probe, which was launched from the US on Sunday, was developed by French researchers from the University of Orleans.

Thierry Dudok de Wit couldn’t hide his pleasure on Sunday after witnessing the probe’s successful launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. He and his colleagues from the physics and chemistry lab of environment and space (LPC2E) at the University of Orleans have developed a magnetometer, which, along with other instruments on the probe, could increase knowledge about the sun’s atmosphere.

The magnetometer will measure the fluctuating magnetic field in the sun’s atmosphere. These fluctuations are “key to understanding what causes the solar corona to be so hot”, he said.

Scientists have long been puzzled by the curious nature of the sun’s atmosphere -- also called corona -- whose temperature can reach above a million degrees Celsius, while that of the surface is only 6,000 degrees Celsius. Understanding this mysterious phenomenon is essential for multiple reasons.

The discoveries could also improve understanding of scientific phenomena here on earth. For example, understanding the nature of corona could also help us learn more about solar wind.

The Parker Solar Probe is expected to come within 6.2 million kilometers of the sun’s surface. In order to protect the instruments from the intense heat and radiation, the probe will have a powerful heat shield measuring just 4.5 inches thick. The sunlight will heat the shield to around 1,400 degrees Celsius. But the inside of the spacecraft will stay at just 30 degrees Celsius.

The probe is set to make 24 passes through the corona. When it nears the sun it will travel at some 692,000 kilometers per hour, relative to the sun.

_________________________

'Back to school' money paid out this week

Families eligible for the Allocation de Rentrée Scolaire (ARS) to help pay for ‘back to school’costs, will start to receive their money from Thursday this week.

The ARS this year is €367 for children aged six to 10, €388 for those aged 11 to 14, and €401 for those aged 15 to 18.

If you have previously had the payment and your child will be aged under age 16 at the end of this calendar year then there is nothing to do to claim it – it should be paid into your bank account.

If your child will be aged 16-18 you must declare that your child will still be in education or an apprenticeship under the Mon Compte section at caf.fr or via the mobile phone application Caf-Mon Compte

However if you have not received the payment before and are not registered with Caf (Caisse des Allocations Familiales) for benefits, you need to apply for the ARS by downloading a form and sending it to your local Caf (or apply to the MSA if you work in agriculture).

https://wwwd.caf.fr/wps/portal/caffr/aidesetservices/lesservicesenligne/faireunedemandedeprestation#/enfants

Those with children who are entering the CP year of primary school this rentrée, but who will have their sixth birthday next year need to send the Caf a certificat de scolarité from the school.

The ARS is means-tested, based on 2016 incomes declared in 2017. Ceilings for full amounts are €24,453 for one child, €30,096 for two or €35,739 for three, then an extra €5,643 per child. Those with incomes a little above the ceilings may be eligible for a reduced amount.

You’ll find these stories on the front page of the RADIO 74 website: www.radio74.org

_______________________________

That’s News About France on this Tuesday, August 14th.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers.





