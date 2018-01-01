EnglishFranÃ§ais
WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday Aug 14th

 Weather improving today. Becoming sunnier. Max Temp 24 C. 0 at 3400 meters. Weak N winds in the mountains. Weak to moderate NW winds on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Wednesday
Sunny. Max Temp 27 C on the Plain, 29 in Valais.

Thursday
Sunny and hot. Highs around 30 on the Plain. 32 in Valais. Isolated thunderstorms possible in the Alps towards end of the day.

Friday
Cloudy. Intermittent rain. Not as warm. High around 25 C.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Quite sunny days. Chance of showers in the Alps. 24 C.

Thatâ€™s the weather on this Tuesday, August 14th from RADIO 74 Â« The Answer Â». Itâ€™s a joy serving you day and night with news, weather and beautiful music, as well as educational, health and character building programs for the family.   See the RADIO 74 program guide at our website: www.radio74.org

Donations are always needed to care for station expenses. Thank you for participating! You can donate on line at www.radio74.org

 
