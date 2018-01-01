WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday Aug 14th

Weather improving today. Becoming sunnier. Max Temp 24 C. 0 at 3400 meters. Weak N winds in the mountains. Weak to moderate NW winds on the Plateau.



Tomorrow Wednesday

Sunny. Max Temp 27 C on the Plain, 29 in Valais.



Thursday

Sunny and hot. Highs around 30 on the Plain. 32 in Valais. Isolated thunderstorms possible in the Alps towards end of the day.



Friday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain. Not as warm. High around 25 C.



Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Quite sunny days. Chance of showers in the Alps. 24 C.



