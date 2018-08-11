News About France… Wednesday, August 15th

French minister joins call to save Ukrainian filmmaker from Russian jail

By RFI Issued on 13-08-2018 Modified 13-08-2018 to 16:21

French Culture Minister Françoise Nyssen has joined over 100 actors and cinema directors in a call to free Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike in a Russian jail for nearly three months.



The film directors claim that Oleg Sentsov’s life is in danger, and they have called on the EU and UN to try to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to free him.

Sentsov, age 42, is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of terrorism almost three years ago.

The Russian justice system found Sentsov guilty of committing arson in his native Crimea, during the period when Russia annexed it from Ukraine following a referendum of the Crimean people who are mainly ethnic Russian and Russian speaking.

Held in Siberia

He is being held in a prison in northern Siberia.

Sentsov's lawyers say he has lost 14 kilos since starting his hunger strike on May 14th, and on Friday they said he was "ready to die".

Last week his cousin warned that his health was "catastrophically bad", prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to take up his case in a telephone call with President Putin.

Russian authorities deny that his condition is serious.

The prison service said he was "not seen to be underweight and a worsening in his state of health is not observed" in a statement on Saturday, adding that his health is "satisfactory" and "all necessary measures", including giving him nutritional supplements, are being taken.

Sentsov has refused to be taken to hospital.

__________________________________

Malta to allow Aquarius migrant boat to dock

By RFI Issued on 14-08-2018 Modified 14-08-2018 to 15:39

Malta on Tuesday said it would allow the rescue boat Aquarius to dock with the 141 migrants it has picked up in the Mediterranean. Earlier political leaders of the French island of Corsica and the president of a southern French port authority said they were ready to receive the boat, although the French government seemed reluctant to do so.

Italy has refused to allow the boat to dock, as it did last June when the Aquarius rescued 629 migrants off the Libyan coast.

This time it is carrying 25 people picked up on a small boat off Libya on Friday and 116 on a larger one later in the day.

The migrants are mostly from Somalia and Eritrea and about half of them are children, according to SOS Méditerranée, the NGO that operates the Aquarius.

__________________________

Corsica, French port offer to take Aquarius migrant boat

By RFI Issued on 14-08-2018 Modified 14-08-2018 to 13:40

The French island of Corsica and the president of a southern French port authority have said they are ready to allow the rescue boat Aquarius to dock, as it tries to take 141 migrants picked up in the Mediterranean to dry land. But the decision rests with the French government in Paris, which has contacted other EU nations to find a destination for the NGO-run ship.

Malta and Italy have again refused to allow the boat to dock, as they did last June, saying their countries are already overwhelmed by refugees.

This time it is carrying 25 people picked up on a small boat off Libya on Friday, and 116 people who were on a larger boat later the same day.

The migrants are mostly from Somalia and Eritrea.

The president of the Corsican Assembly, Jean-Guy Talamoni, on Tuesday repeated the offer made in June to accept the Aquarius at one of the island's ports, as did the chairman of its executive committee, Gilles Simeoni.

Talamoni, like Simeoni a Corsican nationalist, called on the French authorities to "ensure that these people are accepted".

Simeoni, who chairs a committee of representatives of European islands, tweeted that he had written to the heads of the 23 local authorities in the group to urge them to demand a "real European policy for humanitarian aid in the Mediterranean".

Also on Tuesday Communist former transport minister Jean-Claude Gayssot, who now chairs the port authority of the southern French town of Sète, said he was ready to allow the boat to dock, while pointing out that he needed a green light from Paris to do so.

Meanwhile, the offer drew a negative response from right wing Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally.

"It's not up to the communist Jean-Claude Gayssot, president of the port of Sète, to decide our migration policy by accepting the Aquarius," she tweeted.

The National Rally on Tuesday called for Tunisia to take the Aquarius, a call echoed by the mainstream-right Republicans, both parties claiming that accepting its passengers would encourage people smuggling.

A further twist to the saga was added by the authorities in Gibraltar, who on Monday announced that it would stop the boat using its flag, if it did not stop its rescue missions, on the grounds that the ship was registered as a research vessel.

_______________________________

Asylum-seeker injures 4 in knife attack in south-west France

By RFI Issued on 14-08-2018 Modified 14-08-2018 to 14:31

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested after stabbing four people in a drunken attack in the French town of Périgueux. One of the victims was seriously injured.

The young man, who was known to have psychological problems according to local officials, first lashed out at vehicles outside his home in the sleepy French town, kicking and banging them with his fists then "rounding on female motorists", according to the head of the local ambulance service, Jean-Jacques Girard.

Two paramedics intervened to try to calm him down but he disappeared inside his home, returning with a knife and stabbing them in the head and neck.

He then attacked two of his neighbour, brothers aged 64 and 66, leaving one with a perforated lung and the other with stab wounds in the back.

One of the brothers eventually overpowered him with the help of a man of Cameroonian origin, who helped take the knife away from him.

The two brothers were sent to hospital and the man has been placed in custody on charges of aggravated violence. Police have ruled out a terrorist motive.

____________________________

Two Austrians 'killed in French Alps glider crash'

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 13 August 2018

Two Austrians -- a man in his fifties and a teenager -- died Sunday when their glider crashed to the ground in the Champsaur valley in the southern French Alps, sources said.

Two rescuers and a doctor were sent to the scene, but the exact circumstances of the accident were not yet known.

The accident happened at a place called Roche Rousse, at an altitude of 2,515 meters. Weather conditions had been "good".

The pair had taken off from a local aerodrome earlier Sunday, a source close to the inquiry said.

_________________________

Residents of ultra-chic Paris quarter outraged by 'bad taste' open urinals

The Telegraph David Chazan, in Paris 11 August 2018 • 5:41pm

The stench of urine in the streets has long been one of the annoyances of life in Paris, but new urinals that expose users to public view have shocked many residents.

The French often joke about being less “prudish” than Britons, but even permissive Parisians have taken exception to open 'pissoirs' installed on pavements with nothing to screen users from passers-by.

One model, in letterbox red, topped by a flower-box and installed on the ultra-chic Ile Saint-Louis, one of the city’s most select quarters, has caused particular indignation.

The island in the River Seine, normally a haven of relative calm in the heart of Paris, has become an unlikely hotbed of protest. Residents and shopkeepers have written to the mayor demanding the urinal’s immediate removal and say they are about to launch a petition.

Paola, a local shopkeeper, said: “I’m ashamed, you understand. Planting a plastic urinal like that beneath the windows of the Lauzun mansion, one of the most beautiful on the island, where [the poet] Baudelaire lived, its such bad taste. Paris is making itself ridiculous.”

Paola acknowledged that residents had long been urging the authorities to install urinals because young people who spend the long summer evenings on the banks of the Seine had taken to urinating in the streets.

“But this model, 20 meters from a primary school, is not suitable at all.”

Wouter, age 43, a visitor from Amsterdam, said he had used it, but felt uncomfortable. “Public toilets are usually more hidden. At first I thought it was a modern art installation because of the flower box on top.”

The urinal is “environmentally friendly”, according to its manufacturer, the Faltazi design agency, because it “stores urine in a bed of dry material, straw, which is then used as compost for the flowers”. The straw reduces odor, and eliminates the need for the urinal to be connected to the sewer.

Four minimalist urinals installed in Paris in the past six months have drawn similar reactions. A fifth is planned this week.

The mayor’s office said they are “a response to the needs of shopkeepers and residents”.

Victor Massip, the inventor of the model installed on the Ile Saint-Louis, said: “People urinating on the streets of France is a serious problem, and we knew there was a demand for a solution, so we’ve come up with one.” He has named it the “uritrottoir”, combining the French words for ‘urinate' and ‘pavement'.

Bill Wilson, age50, a visitor from Leicester, said: “I think this wouldn’t be allowed in the UK. Only in France!”

______________________________

Aristocrat sues France for £314m over his family's claim to Monaco throne

The Telegraph Rory Mulholland, in Paris 13 August 2018 • 7:48pm

An aristocrat is suing the French state for €351 million in damages for allegedly depriving his family of the throne of Monaco, in order to stop it falling into the hands of a German.

Louis de Causans says that in the early 20th century France threatened to annex the wealthy Mediterranean principality, if it did not change its rules of succession.

Monaco complied, thus depriving Mr de Causans’ branch of the family of his birthright, and giving another offshoot of the Grimaldi family control over the city-state on the Riviera.

"Normally, in my milieu, we remain discreet and we don’t like to stir up this sort of thing. But the truth must be established. It’s a question of honour,” said Mr de Causans.

But he insisted that he was not aiming to dethrone his cousin Prince Albert, the current monarch of the principality and head of the princely house of Grimaldi, despite the fact that he believes that his own uncle should be on the throne today.

“I have nothing against Prince Albert, who had nothing to do with all of this. It is France which caused the damage,” the 44-year-old told Le Parisien newspaper.

The dispute dates back to just over a century ago when the then Prince Louis II of Monaco had no official heir.

This meant that the next in line for the throne of Monaco was his first cousin Wilhelm, the Duke of Urach, a German nobleman.

"But for France, on the brink of World War I, the idea of a German ruling Monaco was simply unacceptable,” said Jean-Marc Descoubès,

Mr de Causans’ lawyer.

The throne should then have passed to Mr de Causans’ branch of the Grimaldi family, the aristocrat argues.

Instead a law was passed in 1911 recognizing Louis’ illegitimate daughter, Charlotte, the daughter of his cabaret singer lover Marie-Juliette Louvet, as his heir, and making her part of the princely family.

This law was later declared invalid but another one was passed in 1918 that established Charlotte as the heir.

France and Monaco also signed a treaty, that stated that the French government would henceforth have the final say on all future contenders for the Monégasque throne.

Mr de Causans’ lawyer says that it is clear that the current rulers of Monaco are in their position solely by the will of the French state.

This is the base of his claim for the €351 million in damages he believes his client is entitled to, which he points out is a mere fraction of the entire wealth of the Grimaldis who rule Monaco.

He has sent his claim to the French foreign ministry, which has two months to respond. If no satisfactory response is received within that time, the case will likely go to court. “What I want is for the truth to come out, and this injustice done to my family by France to be put right,” said Mr de Causans.

______________________________

Cost of fruit and veg in France 'not reality'

Connexion

The cost of fruit and vegetables in France is “disconnected from reality” due to artificially high prices and the sale of foreign produce, the president of French vegetable federation Légumes de France has said.

In an interview, Jacques Rouchaussé said that the hot summer had allowed supermarkets to dupe consumers, into paying prices that were far from the real cost of fruit and vegetables, and that selling produce from foreign countries was allowing supermarkets to pocket artificially-large profits.

He said: “Supply and demand is unbalanced. There is a disconnect compared to the real price that consumers should have to pay.”

Mr Rouchaussé referenced melons that cost €5.50 each, and tomatoes sold at €8 per kilo.

“Farmers produce and sell their melons for between 40 and 60 centimes each, so when we see the cost at €5.50, for me, that’s unacceptable. Farmers sell their tomatoes for 80 centimes per kilo to the distributor. When I see 8 euros per kilo in the supermarket, I fall out of my chair,” he said.

He admitted that some products are more sensitive to weather conditions than others, and that some price rises were due to genuine supply and demand, but he explained that low prices for farmers should translate into low prices for customers.

“Otherwise, it does not encourage people to eat vegetables,” he explained. “We know that in recent weeks, because of the climate, we should have seen more people eating more fruit and vegetables, and we are beside ourselves when that doesn’t happen.”

He added: “We have found some supermarkets, such as Auchan and Intermarché, who - because it has been hot outside and the demand high - were artificially jacking up their prices.”

Mr Rouchaussé also condemned the sale of fruit and vegetables from

other countries, especially in areas of France well-known for similar produce.

He said: “In Nîmes, where there is significant production of melons, we see Moroccan and Spanish melons. That is totally unacceptable. It is because in these countries, the product is cheaper, and when it appears on shelves, in defiance of market prices, that is when we see the middle men, the supermarkets, pocketing money.”

He concluded: “I would like to see consumers demanding French-grown produce, and, if they see products from abroad, choosing not to buy them.”

___________________________

