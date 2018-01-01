WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Aug 15th

Wednesday, August 15th



Sunny today. Max Temps in the upper 20s. 0 at 4000 meters.



Tomorrow Thursday

M/S. Highs around 30 C. Chance of thunderstorms in the Alps.



Friday

Variable cloudiness. Chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially in the mountains. Weather calming by evening. Not as warm. High around 26 C.



Saturday

M/S. Chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Max Temp 26 C.



Sunday

M/S. High around 28 C. Isolated thunderstorms towards end of the day.



Monday and Tuesday

Probably sunny and quite warm. Chance of isolated Thunderstorms in the mountains.





