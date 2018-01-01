EnglishFranÃ§ais
WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Aug 15th

Wednesday, August 15th

Sunny today.  Max Temps in the upper 20s. 0 at 4000 meters.

Tomorrow Thursday
M/S. Highs around 30 C. Chance of thunderstorms in the Alps.

Friday
Variable cloudiness. Chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially in the mountains. Weather calming by evening. Not as warm. High around 26 C.

Saturday
M/S. Chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Max Temp 26 C.

Sunday
M/S. High around 28 C. Isolated thunderstorms towards end of the day.

Monday and Tuesday
Probably sunny and quite warm. Chance of isolated Thunderstorms in the mountains.

Thatâ€™s the weather on Wednesday, August 15th, from RADIO 74 Â« The Answer Â», bringing hope, comfort and encouragement in these disturbing times.

Learn more at our website: www.radio74.org

