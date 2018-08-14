NEWS ABOUT FRANCE... Thursday, August 16, 2018

French cities offer help after Genoa bridge collapse, 3 French die

Three French citizens died in Tuesday's Genoa bridge collapse, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. French cities have offered help and condolences, and the Italian government has threatened to scrap its contract with the company responsible for the bridge.

As rescuers searched for survivors and bodies on Wednesday morning, the death toll rose to 38, with reports of about 16 people injured, 12 of them seriously.

The Morandi viaduct, less than five kilometers to the west of Genoa's old port, was built in the 1960s and completed in 1967.

The flyover of the A10 motorway, named after the architect who designed it, spanned railway lines, buildings and the Polcevera stream around 50 meters below.

Genoa's rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterized by bridges and tunnels.

The collapse

A section of around 200 meters broke away at around noon.

Autostrade, a highway operator controlled by Atlantia which runs much of Italy's motorway network, said it had been carrying out maintenance work on the bridge. Shares in Atlantia plunged on the Milan stock exchange after the collapse.

Regional weather services had issued a storm warning for the morning of the collapse, and the national police force said on Twitter the disaster happened amid a "violent cloudburst".

The victims

The current death toll stood at 38 on Wednesday, and there are 15 people injured, but the numbers are expected to rise. 35 cars and several trucks fell from the crumbling bridge down onto the railway tracks below.

The victims include children aged eight, 12 and 13, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

The emergency response

Italy's national fire service said on Twitter that 200 of its emergency workers were involved in the rescue effort.

TV images showed rescue workers looking for other people under the rubble over six hours after the bridge crumbled.

The national police force told road users to avoid highways and the neighboring areas.

The reaction

Salvini said that he would investigate and find out who was responsible for the collapse, because "it's not possible that in 2018 you can work and die in these conditions".

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli called on the bosses of Autostrade per l'Italia, the company responsible for the bridge and much of the country's motorway network, to resign.

In a Facebook post he announced that the government has initiated proceedings to scrap contracts with the firm, which was privatized in 1999, and is part of the Benetton group, and called for a 150 million-euro fine to be imposed on it.

With Genoa just 200 km away, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, offered equipment to help with rescue efforts after news of the disaster broke.

The city council was in contact with the Italian consulate to find out what was needed, and Nice's hospitals were ready to take people injured in the bridge collapse, he said in a statement.

The council in nearby Cannes also offered help, flying flags, including the Italian tricolore, at half-mast at city hall, and the historic Château de la Castre.

Further along the Mediterranean coast, Marseille, which is twinned with Genoa, was "filled with sorrow" by the news, according to its mayor, Jean-Claude Gaudin.

In a tweet in French and Italian, President Emmanuel Macron also offered his condolences and offered "all necessary support".

French unemployment dropping too slowly for Macron government

French unemployment dipped by 0.1 percent in the second quarter, provisional figures showed Tuesday -- frustratingly slow progress for President Emmanuel Macron who has promised his economic reforms will generate jobs.

"It's a step forward but it's still not enough," Employment Minister Muriel Penicaud, who usually avoids quick-fire reactions to jobless figures, said in a tweet.

Unemployment was at 9.1 percent in the March-June quarter compared with 9.4 percent in the same period last year, just before Macron came to office vowing to shake up the economy with business-friendly policies.

His centrist government has since pushed through controversial reforms to France's famously rigid labour regulations, along with tax cuts -- particularly for the wealthy -- that prompted critics to label him a "president of the rich".

National statistics office Insee had forecast in June that unemployment would drop 0.2 percent in the second quarter.

Youth unemployment -- a stubborn problem under Macron's Socialist predecessor Francois Hollande -- appears to be easing.

Some 20.8 percent of French workers under 24 were unemployed in the second quarter -- the lowest level since 2008.

Malta to allow Aquarius migrant boat to dock

Malta on Tuesday said it would allow the rescue boat Aquarius to dock with the 141 migrants it has picked up in the Mediterranean. Earlier political leaders of the French island of Corsica and the president of a southern French port authority said they were ready to receive the boat, although the French government seemed reluctant to do so.

Italy has refused to allow the boat to dock, as it did last June when the Aquarius rescued 629 migrants off the Libyan coast.

This time it is carrying 25 people picked up on a small boat off Libya on Friday and 116 on a larger one later in the day.

The migrants are mostly from Somalia and Eritrea and about half of them are children, according to SOS Méditerranée, the NGO that operates the Aquarius.

French woman almost chokes on 2.5cm screw inside pain au chocolat

A woman in Tétéghem - a town near Dunkirk in northern France – is lucky to be alive after she almost choked on a chocolate-filled pastry she’d bought at a local Carrefour supermarket.

As soon as the mother bit into her pain au chocolat, she realized something was wrong.

"I was eating and all of a sudden I felt something hard in my mouth and I couldn’t manage to spit it out,” she told regional daily La Voix du Nord.

Eventually she was able to get the object lodged in her mouth out, only to realize that her pain au chocolat contained a 2.5 centimeter screw concealed inside it.

Once the woman and her incredulous husband and children had recovered from the shock, they rushed to the supermarket’s bakery section to demand an explanation. “It's not us, we just bake them, we get them frozen," said one employee, blaming the supplier in Belgium.

Since the manager wasn’t present and the woman wasn’t given proper justification for an incidence of gross negligence that could’ve cost her her life, the woman from Tétéghem has decided to press charges.

“We’re not doing this for us, we’re doing it for others,” she said.

Man drowns after digging beach hole in western France

A 21-year-old man drowned in western France after being swamped by the tide in a hole he had dug on the beach, local officials said.

"The young man decided to dig quite a deep hole to stand in," the local prosecutor's office said in a statement which explained that the victim had not been able to free himself in time when the fast rising tide came in.

A member of his family had tried to pull him to safety, while emergency services were unable to revive him when they arrived at the scene.

The accident happened on Sunday on the Barbatre beach on the island of

Noir-moutier which lies a short distance off France's Atlantic coast.

France's holiday season is in full swing, with millions enjoying sunny weather on beaches around the country.

France warns of danger of new online viral challenge

A new “game” taking social media by storm - named the #InMyFeelingsChallenge -

The challenge involves getting out of a moving car, filming yourself dancing outside of it, before getting back into the car afterwards.

Such stunts are very dangerous, and can be punished by a fine of up to €4,500, and two years in jail, the French government has warned.

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge is the latest social media “challenge” to gain in popularity, or - in Internet parlance - “go viral”. Such challenges usually consist of young people filming themselves doing a certain task and posting the video online.

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge is named after a song by popular Canadian rapper Drake, on his latest album Scorpion.

Some people have also been using a motorbike instead of a car, and - thankfully - many have filmed themselves from a stationary car (or with no vehicle at all) instead.

Revival of French festival honoring 'virtuous' young women raises eyebrows

A village in northern France has plans to revive a festival honoring 'virtuous' young women, raising the eyebrows of residents and feminist groups.

A resident of Salency in the Oise department of northern France has decided to bring back the village's historic "Fete de la Rosiere" ("Festival of the Maiden") event, first launched in the year 456.

The festival honors the "virtuous reputation" of a young woman aged 14-20 and was held in Salency until 1987.

Now Bertrand Tribout, the president of the Brotherhood of Saint-Médard, the man who apparently started the festival, is re-launching the event which is set to take place on June 2nd, 2019.

The program will include mass in the morning and a celebration and coronation in the afternoon.

The winning "maiden" will be escorted by a procession of 12 young girls and boys through the village.

But immorality is now so rampant in France that Mr. Tribout had great difficulty convincing local authorities to agree to reviving the event.

It is a "somewhat outdated" event, the mayor of Selancy, Hervé Deplanque told Le Parisien, adding to BFM TV that he has received "hundreds of emails" from residents opposed to the event.

Some of the town’s population seem to be particularly “disturbed” by the selection criteria for the title. The winning young women, according to the rules, is expected to have irreproachable conduct, virtue, piety and virginity.

Last year, Bertrand Tribout, who organized his first Fete de la Rosiere in 1971 when he himself was just 17-year-old, promised that there would be "no medical examination" to verify this last selection criterion.

He has insisted that this is part of the "heritage of the village" adding that the event "values femininity".

"We want to celebrate the true integrity of the young woman, the fact that she is kind to her family and loved ones, that she is ready to help others," he said. "This is what makes our village unique - it would be a shame not to keep it."

If I could add a comment… the fact that there would be any serious opposition to encouraging young women to be virtuous is an astounding sign of our broken times. Reversed moral values are a sure sign of a society in rapid decline.

That’s News About France on this Thursday, August 16th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

