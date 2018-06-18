NEWS ABOUT FRANCE... Friday August 17, 2018

France to accept 60 migrants as Aquarius docks in Malta

By RFI Issued on 15-08-2018 Modified 15-08-2018 to 16:42

The migrant-rescue ship Aquarius docked in Malta on Wednesday afternoon following an agreement by France and four other European countries, to take in its 141 passengers along with 114 others who arrived on the Mediterranean island on Monday.

France has agreed to take 60 of the migrants, as its share of an agreement, that will see Spain also take 60, Germany up to 50, Portugal 40, and Luxembourg 15.

Most of the migrants on board the Aquarius are from Somalia or Sudan.

They include two children younger than five and three younger than 13, according to Aloys Vimard, a Doctors Without Borders coordinator on board.

Malta initially refused to let the Aquarius dock, when it picked up two boatloads of migrants last week, as did Italy, whose Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed that it will "never see an Italian port" again.

Italy's new coalition government has declared a get-tough policy on migration, pointing to the 700,000 people who have arrived there since 2013 and the refusal of other countries, notable France, to allow them to enter their territory.

Calls for EU solution

The NGO that runs the Aquarius, SOS Méditerranée, welcomed the agreement in a Tweet on Wednesday, but called for "lasting solutions, to ensure the future of humanitarian intervention, in the central Mediterranean".

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi also hailed the "end of the impasse" but added that "this situation should never have reached this point".

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said it would propose a "lasting mechanism" to "avoid repeated crises" over the next few weeks, and France's refugees' office, Ofpra, said it would send a delegation on Thursday to identify the refugees who would come to France, while refusing to take migrants who fail to reach the criteria needed to be classed as refugees.

French government criticised

Right-wing MP Eric Ciotti, who represents a seat on the Mediterranean coast, criticized the five countries' agreement as "playing into people-smugglers' hands", claiming that Macron represents "immigration and the European Union's permissiveness".

Canadian set to be new Air France boss despite union opposition

RFI By Tony Cross Issued on 16-08-2018 Modified 16-08-2018 to 14:39

Canadian Ben Smith looks set to be named the new CEO of Air France, despite trade union opposition to a foreigner heading the national carrier. Smith is currently the number two of Air Canada.

The Canadian, who is currently president of airlines and chief operating officer at Air Canada, has an "excellent profile", French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire declared before the Air France board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The French State has a 14.3 percent share of Air France, and Le Maire said that government representatives would vote for Smith.

He fulfils its conditions of having "a good knowledge of the airline sector and international competition" and "has already proved himself in a large airline", the minister explained.

Smith concluded a 10-year agreement with flight crew unions at Air Canada's low-cost arm, Rouge, and is credited with transforming Toronto Airport into the centre of the company's international operations.

Unions oppose foreigner

But on Thursday morning a joint committee of nine out of the 10 French labor unions at Air France slammed the prospective appointment.

"The choice of candidate should be based on the defense of the interests of our national company," the statement continued, adding that the meeting was taking place "on the quiet", the day after a public holiday and during the summer vacation period.

In an interview published on Sunday, pilots' union leader Philippe Evain also condemned the idea and pledged "15 days of strikes" if the new boss did not reopen negotiations on a union pay demand.

On Wednesday he accused the board of preparing to "hand over the keys of Air France to the Americans".

One union, FO, Tweeted about a reported plan to raise the CEO's salary by 300 percent

Troubled year

The company has made substantial losses due to 15 days of rolling strikes already this year and its shares have dropped 35 percent in value since January.

The choice of new CEO was to be announced on Thursday evening, Le Maire said.

"We want to turn the page of the conflict at Air France as soon as possible,"

Le Maire said on Thursday. "We must turn the page on conflict and strikes and adopt a strategy. Air France has to revive its competitively and social dialogue."

US giant General Electric faces millions in penalties over French jobs pledge

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 18 June 2018





US conglomerate General Electric will have to pay millions of euros in penalties in France if it fails to uphold its pledge to create 1,000 new jobs by year end, a government official said Sunday.

GE made the promise as part of its 2014 purchase of Alstom's power and electrical grid businesses, including its prized gas turbine operations, for 12.4 billion euros.

Shortly after closing the deal the following year, GE announced plans to cut 6,500 power jobs in Europe because of falling oil and gas prices, and a further 12,000 job cuts in the sector were announced last December.

The company's CEO John Flannery told finance ministry officials in Paris last week that he could not honour the French hiring pledge, which has led to just 323 new jobs so far.

"The contract called for a 50,000 euro penalty for every job not created," Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud told BFM television on Sunday.

If no new jobs are created by the end of the year, GE could be facing a fine of nearly 34 million euros.

The pledge was secured by France's previous Socialist government, and opposition parties have urged the centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron to apply the fine.

Macron, a former investment banker, has vowed to make France more attractive to foreign companies, pushing through reforms to make it easier for businesses to hire and fire workers.

France opens inquiry into Genoa bridge collapse

By RFI Issued on 16-08-2018 Modified 16-08-2018 to 10:54



The death toll of French nationals reported dead in the Genoa bridge collapse has risen to four.

All four are young and from south-western France, according to European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau.

Two are from Toulouse.

Because of the presence of French victims, the French authorities have opened a legal inquiry into the cause of the collapse.

And the media are asking if such a tragedy could occur in France, in the light of a report published in July, which estimated that a third of France’s 12,000 road bridges need repairs, and seven percent could be at risk of collapse.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne is "determined to provide the resources for the upkeep and renovation of France’s infrastructure because it is obviously a priority", Loiseau told BFMTV.

Switzerland to probe French doctor offering homosexuality 'cure'

By RFI Issued on 16-08-2018 Modified 16-08-2018 to 16:52

A French medical doctor and naturopath is being investigated for describing attraction to a person of the same sex as a "symptom", for which homeopathy can offer a "remedy" and recommends different methods for boys and girls.

"Homosexuality is a symptom like any other, like having a headache or hay fever," he said, adding "I do not understand what the problem is."

In addition to his practice, Dr. Henry, age 71, also runs a subscriber-only website on alternative medicine.

Dr. Henry says that homosexuality is one of 64,000 "symptoms" that he and his colleagues evaluate in their work.

The page on his website concerning homosexuality notes that, first and foremost, his observations are aimed at "making our students think about the relationship between medical remedies and behavioral symptoms".

However, in a day and age when anyone daring to express the hearsay that homosexuality is anything other than “normal”, is bound to be attacked.

The Swiss canton of Geneva has opened an inquiry of Dr. Henry because of his claims that he can “treat” homosexuality with alternative therapies such as homeopathy.

Regional health minister Mauro Poggia has asked a commission overseeing health professionals and patients' rights in the canton, to open an investigation into the views of Dr Jean-Yves Henry, he told the Le Courrier daily in an interview published Wednesday.

Poggia stated that, for Dr. Henry, homosexuality is an illness to cure, justifying an investigation.

Certain social media are buzzing about an article Dr. Henry wrote back in 2009 in which he’s quoted as saying that homosexuality is "not a pathology but a special symptom" seen in "border-line" and other patients.

The probe will examine whether the views Dr. Henry expressed are independent of his medical practice, and whether he has “endangered” his patients or practiced “illegal” medicine, according to Poggia.



Evangelicals Warn Mary Has 'Taken Jesus' Place on the Cross' as Millions Seek Miracles in France

By Stoyan Zaimov , Christian Post Reporter | Jul 25, 2018 11:35 AM

As millions of people travel to Lourdes, France, every year in search of divine healing, some evangelical missionaries are warning that at the holy site venerated by Catholics, many are revering the Virgin Mary more than Jesus Christ.

"For followers of Jesus Christ, the atmosphere in Lourdes is dark and discouraging. Christians know that it is 'the Lord who heals you' (Exodus 15:26). The determination and expectation of 6 million pilgrims a year feels overwhelming," Pioneers, a missions agency that is based in Florida but has offices worldwide, said last week.

One Pioneers member in Lourdes said: "In my town Mary takes Jesus' place on the cross. People come from far and wide to bring honor to her, to ask her for healing, to pray to her. This is all the locals of this rural town in the mountains know: not Jesus, just millions of Catholic pilgrims from the whole world with their Mary statues, rosaries, and holy water. What should church look like for people who have been completely desensitized to the Gospel?"

As the article explains, every year over 6 million people — Catholics and people of other faiths — visit Lourdes where they believe Mary appeared in 1858 on several occasions. The Vatican has declared the location a holy site for worshipers, with many believing that a cave with a natural spring, where Mary is said to have appeared, has healing properties.

It noted that each year, 350,000 people bathe in the spring, while over 7,000 have asked the Vatican to confirm their healings as a miracle. The Catholic Church has authenticated 69 such miraculous healings in Lourdes.

"Masses of hopeful people come from all walks of life to visit the grotto. Buddhists and Hindus, Catholics and the superstitious are there. The wealthy and poor are there. Young and old. Black and white. Western and eastern," Pioneers adds.

The veneration of Mary continues to be one of the major points of contention between Protestants and Catholics.

In May 2017, hundreds of evangelical Protestants set out to preach the Bible to a mass gathering of Catholics in Fátima, Portugal, where Catholics say Mary visited and spoke to shepherd children 100 years ago.

António Calaim, president of the Portuguese Evangelical Alliance, explained at the time that evangelicals "do not agree with the idolatry of Mary, the worship of the saints and images, and the leadership of the Church in the whole world under one man," the pope.

Calaim insisted that evangelicals are not looking for confrontation with Catholics, but rather "to give a hug, and share the Word of God" with the people who gather at Fátima.

Drivers face difficult weekend on French motorways as holidaymakers head home

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 16 August 2018

Tomorrow Saturday will be a particularly difficult day for holidaymakers heading home on France’s motorways.

France’s road information authority Bison Futé has marked Saturday as “red” for return journeys on the country’s roads and motorways over the entire country.

The worst traffic jams are expected to be Northbound on the A7 to Lyon,

on the A62 and A61 between Bordeaux and Narbonne, and on the A9 from Montpellier to the Spanish border.

Today is the best day this weekend for road travel, with green conditions almost everywhere.

Sunday is your next best option for heading home, with all of France’s road network getting a medium traffic rating, except for here in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, which is classified red on both Saturday and Sunday.

That’s News About France on this Friday, August 17th

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, wishing you safe travels, and a happy return home.



