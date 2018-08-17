NEWS ABOUT FRANCE... Monday, August 20, 2018

Macron’s party calls for further easing Sunday work laws

RFI By Claire Rush Issued on 19-08-2018





“What are we waiting for?” In an article published Sunday by the French weekly Journal du dimanche, some 20 MPs from French President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling Republic on the Move party (LRM) said France “must go farther” in loosening its Sunday work laws.

“Many French people want more shops to be open on Sunday. They want to be free to buy, to go out, and to work on Sunday,” the LRM MPs wrote.

The article came as Macron prepares his return to the French capital after spending just over two weeks at the presidential holiday residence in the southern French port city of Brégançon. Upon his arrival in Paris, he will once again be tackling the reform agenda he campaigned on and has championed since taking office. Including a labour and business reform bill unveiled by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in June.

The bill, referred to as PACTE, aims to grow the number of small- and medium-sized companies in France by loosening labour laws and increasing employee shareholding, savings schemes and profit-sharing plans.

By scrapping certain regulations for small businesses, the LRM MPs said the bill could give these companies "more freedom to decide whether or not they want to open on Sunday”. A freedom that would “revitalize city centers”, they argued.

“London, Madrid, Rome… all the major European capitals have understood the necessity of allowing shops to open on Sunday. It attracts tourists and boosts commercial activity,” they wrote, adding "the time has come for us to play catch up and offer comparable services”.

The MPs hailed the labour reforms Macron previously oversaw as finance minister in 2015, which allowed for shops in government-designated “international tourist zones” to open on Sunday and close as late as midnight in the evenings. “The ‘Macron bill’ was a success,” they wrote. “What are we waiting for?”

The LRM lawmakers also argued that extending Sunday hours on a broader scale would steer more consumers towards French brick-and-mortar businesses, thereby increasing their competitiveness in the face of digital e-commerce giants like Amazon.

“Local businesses bear the brunt of this competition 24/7,” they wrote. “Even those located in high-traffic commercial districts are struggling, with some being forced to close. This breaks local commerce.”

French psychiatric hospitals warn of 'dire' conditions

By RFI Issued on 18-08-2018 Modified 18-08-2018 to 16:58

A child psychiatrist at Paris’s Robert-Debré hospital has warned of dire conditions in French psychiatric hospitals, local media reported Saturday, while psychiatric hospital staff in Amiens continue their months-long strike.

Employee burnout, overcapacity, chronic disorganization, and violent patients: Richard Delorme, the head of child psychiatry at Robert-Debré hospital in the French capital, has outlined the “dire” conditions he, his staff and his patients face in a letter addressed to the establishment’s upper management.

In the letter, written last month and published in part by French daily Le Monde on Saturday, Delorme claims that more than one-third of the nurses in his department are on leave for work-related injuries or sickness. As a result, schedules are disorganized and remaining staff are overworked, he wrote.

The number of patients in his child psychiatry unit has “practically quadrupled” over the last 10 years, according to Delorme. But pediatric hospital services in the Paris region have failed to acquire more beds to respond to the growing number of patients requiring hospitalization. An “insufficiency” that Delorme attributes to “incompetence and even the refusal” to commit patients.

The letter also signaled a “significant increase” in the number of violent incidents, 64 during the past 6 months.

Nationwide problem

Staff at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric hospital in Amiens, northern France, have been on strike since mid-June over poor working conditions. Many of them have camped out in tents directly in front of the hospital entrance, after having briefly occupied the local health agency office, according to media reports.

Four departments have been closed at the hospital in the last four years, leaving the rest of the facility over capacity and understaffed.

“We were told the closures were part of a shift to providing more outpatient care,” Le Monde quotes a unionized nurse as saying. “But psychiatric facilities are now over capacity. Wait times are longer, doctors are leaving.”

The nurse told the daily that the lack of resources means she can no longer help patients “with dignity”.

The strikers are demanding the creation of 60 new posts, the reopening of two shuttered departments, and the granting of tenure tracks to part-time or contractual employees.

Growing strikes

Philippe-Pinel’s staff may be inspired by recent successful strikes led by medical workers elsewhere in France. A hunger strike at Rouvray hospital near the city of Rouen resulted in the creation of 30 new posts in June, while medical strikers in nearby Le Havre last month obtained 34 new posts after three weeks of mobilization.

“Before Rouvray, we were in a stagnant slump,” Le Monde quotes psychiatric nurse and union representative Isabelle Bouligaud as saying. “But by having their demands met, they showed us that mobilizing can get things accomplished.”

Bouligaud’s colleagues at the Saint-Etienne psychiatric hospital have staged multiple demonstrations over the past few weeks, according to Le Monde, including a “die-in”, to demand the hiring of an additional 10 psychiatrists, 42 nurses and 15 nursing assistants. Their mobilization comes just months after a government agency accused the hospital of “inhumane” treatment in regards to urgent care patients, an accusation hospital staff have rejected, and blamed on lack of resources rather than medical incompetence.

Meanwhile, unions representing psychiatric staff from various Paris hospitals are organizing an upcoming strike on 6 September.

Monsanto ruling spurs French Greens to file for glyphosate ban

By RFI Issued on 19-08-2018 Modified 19-08-2018 to 12:16

France's Green Party, Europe-Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV), announced Saturday its plan to file a court action against glyphosate in a renewed bid to ban Monsanto’s weed killer in France.

In a statement, the party said it will file a court action on Monday to request an interim ban on glyphosate-based herbicides produced by the US chemical giant Monsanto. The chemical is currently authorized in France.

The announcement came about a week after a landmark US court ruling found Monsanto was liable for a terminally ill man’s cancer. The company has been ordered to pay more than 250 million euros in damages for failing to warn the man, Californian groundskeeper Dwayne Johnson, of the potential health hazards posed by its signature weed killer Roundup.

EELV may bolster its legal case with internal Monsanto documents brought forward by Johnson’s attorneys during the trial. Records of company emails suggested Monsanto had neglected scientists’ warnings regarding the product’s toxicity, and ghostwritten research later attributed to academics.

Party spokesperson Julien Bayou told Reuters that the “internal documents show the company knew Roundup was carcinogenic and sought to cover it up”.

“This information provides new evidence that must be presented to the courts,” he said.

Monsanto, acquired by German pharma giant Bayer for more than 62 billion euros in June, has insisted Roundup is “safe”, and denied any links between its products and ill health effects. It has vowed to appeal the US court ruling.

French uncertainty

French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot has called the verdict “the beginning of a war”. The government has said that banning glyphosate within the next three years is one of its “clear engagements”.

But for the time being, glyphosate continues to be widely used in France, particularly in the agricultural sector. According to the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA), the country uses an average of 9,100 tons of glyphosate every year.

The chemical is also widespread throughout Europe. Just last year, the EU reapproved its use for another five years.

Trump to make Paris visit in November to mark 100 years since end of WWI

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 17 August 2018

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will be visiting Paris on November 11th in honour of the centenary of the end of WWI.

Mr. Trump who had planned to organize a military parade in November in Washington, announced Friday that he would instead travel to Paris for the commemoration of the end of the First World War.

The US president made the announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon, while criticizing local Washington politicians who he said were demanding too much money to stage the parade.

In early February, the White House announced that President Trump would like a parade to highlight the US's military power.

The American president had been impressed by the French national day parade during his visit to France in July 2017.

French fishing trawler nets one tonne WWII bomb

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 18 August 2018

Meanwhile, a French fishing trawler netted a World War II bomb, containing nearly a ton of explosives, off the coast of Normandy on Friday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the crew, while the device was returned to the seabed, authorities said.

The trawler was fishing two nautical miles off the coast in the English Channel when it swept up the German bomb containing some 860 kilos of explosives.

Alerted to the haul in the early hours of Friday, the region's maritime authorities sprang into action. Within two hours a marine helicopter had been scrambled to the scene with five mine clearance divers, who were winched onto the vessel.

Using straps, the divers freed the bomb from the net and lowered it gently back into the water, noting its GPS position so that it can be defused by bomb disposal experts next week.

The crew was evacuated during the operation which took part on a section of the coast where the June 1944 D-Day landings that led to the liberation of occupied France took place.

The authorities praised them for seeking help, saying that to have tried to release the device from the nets themselves would have entailed "serious risks".

Paris aquarium offers refuge for unwanted goldfish

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 19 August 2018



Paris's biggest aquarium has created a refuge for goldfish, providing a second chance for any unwanted pets who might otherwise find themselves flushed down the toilet.

The Aquarium de Paris allows the city's residents to drop off their fish, with the numbers using the service swelling around the time of the long summer holidays.

Instead of facing death in the city's sewerage system, the rejected goldfish find themselves given a full medical check-up involving antibiotics and anti-parasite medicine.

After a month in quarantine, during which a minority succumb to the trauma caused by the change in location, they are then released into a giant tank where they go on display to the public.

"Some of them arrive very weak," said Celine Bezault, who cares for the fish at the giant aquarium complex which is located opposite the Eiffel Tower.

Since it was created two years ago, the goldfish rescue service has been used by around 50 people a month, and the tank now contains about 600 specimens, mostly the classic golden-red version, as well as striped and black ones.

Rather than spending all day in a small bowl, here the fish have space to swim and plenty of company, allowing them to socialize and move around in groups.

Some owners hand over their pets tearfully, motivated by concern for their fish, while others appear relieved to be rid of them and the routines of feeding and cleaning.

New life

Once in the bigger tank, some of the fish undergo a remarkable transformation.

Being confined in a bowl stunts their growth, but the bigger space means some of them will expand to full adult size.

"They can reach up to 20-30 centimeters (8-12 inches)," Bezault said.

Goldfish are domesticated forms of wild carp originally found in East Asia, and the practice of keeping them in bowls has existed for hundreds of years. It is thought to have originated in China.

For goldfish owners, the aquarium advises that the tank should be at least 100 liters, should contain more than one fish, as well as a filtration system and decoration.

For those who dispose of their pets in ponds or rivers, scientific studies have found that some goldfish thrive afterwards -- but at a cost to the local ecosystem because the fish are an invasive non-native species.

By the way, in Switzerland it’s illegal to flush a fish down the toilet.

