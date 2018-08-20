EnglishFrançais
WEATHER FORECAST Monday August 20th

Monday, August 20th

High Barometric pressure over the Azores is favorably influencing weather across Western Europe. Summery temperatures will continue throughout the week, but with rain and thunder possible at times.

Today Monday and Tomorrow Tuesday
Generally Sunny. Slight chance of a thunderstorm in the mountains this afternoon, especially in the Alps. Max Temp 30 C. 0 at 4100 meters.
Weak N winds.

Wednesday and Thursday
Quite Sunny. Probably some thundershowers in the mountains, extending to the plain in all areas during the afternoon. Highs near 30 C.

Friday
Quite sunny. But some showers or thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday
P/S. Numerous showers. Cooler.

Sunday
Alternance of sun and showers. Cool temperatures.

That’s the weather on this Monday, August 20th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

