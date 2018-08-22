News About France… Monday, August 27th

France to slash 4,500 public-sector jobs next year

RFI By Tony Cross Modified 26-08-2018 to 15:37

The French government is to reduce by 4,500 the number of public-sector jobs in 2019, and another 10,000 in 2020, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview published Sunday. And pensions, family allowance and housing benefit will not keep up with inflation, as part of an economy drive to reach EU targets on the budget deficit, as growth proves more sluggish than expected.

This follows the loss of 1,600 public-sector jobs this year.

During last year's election campaign, President Macron pledged to slash 120,000 public-service jobs during his term of office, 50,000 from central government.

The rate will speed up, Philippe said, as digitalization improves efficiency and other savings are made.

Growth forecast lowered

The prime minister insisted that the government is sticking to its commitment to reduce the budget deficit to 2.3 percent of GDP this year, despite the fact that it now forecasts 1.7 percent growth instead of the 1.9 percent it was previously counting on.

That will "inevitably have an effect", Philippe conceded, since tax revenues will be lower than hoped.

The equivalent of one point of GDP will also be lost because of tax breaks to employers.

__________________________

French right-wing chief claims migration a threat to European civilisation

By RFI Issued on 26-08-2018 Modified 26-08-2018 to 17:38

The leader of France's mainstream-right Republicans on Sunday called for migrant-rescue boats to be banned from all European ports in a hardline speech on immigration, that declared it was a "cultural threat to European civilization". Laurent Wauqiez accused a "small milieu" of inventing the word "populism" so as to censor "all those who don't think as they do".

"How can anyone not see that we are at the limits of our capacity of integration, and that mass immigration is a cultural threat to European civilization today," Wauquiez told a meeting of 1,500 people, including a number of MPs, in central France.

Wauquiez, who was elected Republicans leader in December last year, is on the right of his party and has been accused of taking up themes and phraseology dear to the far-right National Front (now the National Rally).

He appeared unfazed by that criticism at the meeting to mark the start of the new political season on Sunday, giving a speech that made it clear that migration will be a central plank in his party's platform in next year European parliamentary elections.

"The French refuse to become foreigners in their own country," he told an enthusiastic audience, adding that "something must be done to ensure that there is some civilization left".

Migrant rescue boats

Wauquiez echoed the stance of Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has refused to allow migrant rescue boats to dock at Italian ports.



Populism, censorship, taxes

Wauqiez, a graduate of France's exclusive ENA University, also laid into the use of the term "populist", first espoused by Russian revolutionaries in the 19th century, but today often used to describe right-wing hard-line nationalists like Salvini or US President Donald Trump.

A "small milieu ... lectures the people on morality", he said. "They have even invented this word populism to justify censorship, and silence everyone who does not think as they do."

With growth lower than expected and President Emmanuel Macron falling in the opinion polls, Wauquiez declared the "end of the mirage of Macronism".

"We must give the French their money back," he said, calling for planned tax increases, notably on petrol, should be scrapped, and denouncing the decision to raise pensions and family allowances by less than inflation, as "unfair".

__________________________

Air France to end flights to Iran's capital Tehran

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 23 August 2018





Air France and British Airways announced Thursday that they will halt flights to Tehran next month, citing low profitability, as the US re-imposes sanctions on Iran.

Air France, which had run connections to the Iranian capital via its low-cost operator Joon, said it would axe the route on September 18, blaming "poor commercial viability".

The French carrier had already cut down on its Paris to Tehran connections from three a week to just one earlier this month, its communications service said.

British Airways had announced shortly earlier that it was axing its London to Tehran service as it was "currently not commercially viable".

The last outbound flight to Tehran will be on September 22, and the last inbound flight from Tehran will be on September 23, the British flag-carrier added.

British Airways said its decision was unrelated to US President Donald Trump's imposition of new sanctions on Iran, which has affected foreign businesses operating in the country, with many pulling out altogether.

Dutch carrier KLM said last month that it was also suspending Tehran flights due to "negative results and financial outlook". The airline said it was in discussions with partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options, or would offer full refunds.

______________________________

Cannabis kids: passive intoxication among French children triples

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 23 August 2018





Negligent cannabis-consuming parents in France are exposing their children to the drug with increasing frequency.

Space cakes, cannabis lollipops or second-hand smoke: the source may vary, but the rate at which young children in France are being taken to hospital in an intoxicated state, is very much on a high.

A new study by France’s National Agency for Drug Safety (ANSM) reveals the rate at which minors are being accidentally (and often negligently) exposed to THC-containing cannabis has at least tripled in the last three years.

Between 2015 and September 2017, nearly 200 cases were recorded in France, three times the amount of the 2010-2014 period. The rate of severe cannabis intoxication among minors (situations in which the child’s life is threatened) has multiplied by 5, the study found.

The most common serious cases involve children swallowing cannabis resin, usually in the form of a hashish ball, which the children confuse with chocolate, or something else that’s edible.

Very young children are reported to be the main victims. According to a 2017 study published by French pediatricians, 7 out of 10 cannabis poisonings among minors involved toddlers under a year and a half of age.

In ten percent of cases, young intoxicated kids went into a coma. Fortunately, no children in France have died from cannabis intoxication in the past three years.

Legal action against negligent parents who expose their children to drugs in France ranges from fines to prison sentences.

In 2017, the parents of a 14-month-old girl intoxicated by their cannabis were each handed a one-year prison sentence by a judge in the Alpes Maritimes department.

_________________________

French biodiversity threatened by Brazilian worm

Connexion

The plathelminthe - Obama Nungara - worm is spreading throughout Europe, threatening biodiversity

A researcher is asking residents of France to be alert to a worm originating from Brazil, which is threatening the biodiversity of the country, especially in the Dordogne (Nouvelle-Aquitaine).

The worm, whose proper name is Obama Nungara - no connection to the former President of the United States - can measure between five and 10 centimeters in length.

It is also known as the “plathelminthe” or the “flatworm”.

Flat, brown, and shiny in appearance, it has thousands of tiny eyes along the edge of its body, and a mouth in its “stomach” area.

It is thought to have arrived in Europe five years ago, hidden among imported plant pots, and was only identified and named officially by Brazilian researchers in 2013, after its arrival here.

The problem is that the worm is not native to Europe. It has no known predators, and it feeds off normal European garden worms, which are essential to the health of our soil.

Jean-Lou Justine, professor at national museum the Musée National d'Histoire Naturelle (MNHN) and a specialist in the species, told news radio France Bleu: “This is a textbook case of an invasive species. It has food galore and no known predator at the moment.”

Mr Justine has now set up a website on which members of the public can report sightings of the worm in their own garden or surroundings.

Once you are certain that the worm you have seen is an Obama, you can fill in a form and send your observation notes and good quality photos to the MNHN online (in French).

You can also send your own email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , sending close-up photos of the worm, and indicating the address and region of the sighting.

The only way to remove the worm is to kill it manually, either by destroying it one-by-one, or by burning.

Anyone wishing to pick up or store the worm for observation should do so using gloves; keep it in a closed box lined with damp kitchen paper; and store it in a cool place. You may also contact Mr Justine to ask his advice on what to do.

The worm has now spread through 60 departments in France, as well as the UK, Spain, Switzerland and Italy.

No study has yet been done on the impact that it could have on the wider biodiversity of European soil, although researchers have concluded that such a study is necessary.

Mr Justine added: “The government has started to take notice, but things are not moving fast enough.”

The issue is similar to that of the Asian hornet - another invasive species that came to Europe and has caused problems by eating our native bees.

_______________________________

Drinking glass of French red a day not good for health, major study reveals

AFP/The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 24 August 2018





Drinking a glass of French red a day will not keep the doctor away, a major new study reveals.

People who live very long and happy lives, often claim that it was drinking a glass of red wine -- or maybe even a glass of brandy in the morning -- that has kept them going for so long.

The French wine industry has gone to great lengths to dispute the claim by France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn that wine is just as dangerous as any other alcohol.

But, according to a major new study into the effects of drinking alcohol, even an occasional glass of wine or beer increases the risk of health problems and dying.

The report attributes 2.8 million premature deaths worldwide each year to alcoholic drinks, and affirms that no amount of drinking is good for you.

"There is no safe level of alcohol," said Max Griswold, a researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, Washington and lead author for a consortium of more than 500 experts.

Despite other research suggesting that light-to-moderate drinking reduces heart disease, the new study found that alcohol use is more likely than not to do harm.

"The protective effect of alcohol was offset by the risks," Griswold told AFP in summarizing the results, published in medical journal The Lancet on Friday.

"Overall, the health risks associated with alcohol rose in line with the amount consumed each day."

Compared to abstinence, imbibing one "standard drink" -- 10 grams of alcohol, equivalent to a small beer, glass of wine or shot of spirits -- per day, for example, ups the odds of developing at least one of two dozen health problems by about half-a-percent, the researchers reported.

That seems like a small increment: 914 out of 100,000 teetotallers will encounter those problems, compared to 918 people who imbibe seven times per week.

"But at the global level, that additional risk of 0.5 percent among (once-a-day) drinkers corresponds to about 100,000 additional premature deaths each year," said senior author Emmanuela Gakidou, a professor at the University of Washington and a director at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

No doubt the news will be enough to galvanize France's wine producers once again.

Wine-making and drinking is intrinsically French, produced for centuries in all regions of France and central to the country's economy.

In France, the wine market is worth €28.3 billion in 2015, France remains by far the largest exporter in terms of market share value, with 29 percent, equivalent to €8.2 billion.

However, the number of people drinking wine in France appears to be dropping.

On average the French drink around 44 liters of wine each per year, a steep drop on the 160 liters downed annually by the average adult in 1965.

Perhaps this report will be enough to make it drop even further.

_____________________________

Half-starved lion cub abandoned in Paris flat finds new home

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 22 August 2018





An emaciated lion cub, rescued from a gritty Paris suburb, has found a new home in an altogether more appropriate location.

It's a long way from the neighborhood of Noisy-le-Sec in the eastern suburbs of the French capital where King the lion cub was first spotted. His new home is an animal reserve in South Africa.

King was located at an empty apartment after being abandoned by a man who, according to investigators, hired the creature to show off.

"Today a year old, King spends happy days in a 25,000 hectare reserve in South Africa," announced the Pompiers de Paris firefighters on Wednesday.

Police began hunting for the cub after noticing selfies on social media of the 24-year-old owner posing with his pet.

On arriving at an apartment in the northeastern Noisy-le-Sec suburb, the fire service found the abandoned cub "wasting away".

After being captured with a lasso, during the rescue in October, the startled lion was placed in the care of an animal rights group.

The Pompiers de Paris warned that wild animals are neither domestic animals nor toys.

________________________

That’s News About France on this Monday, August 27th.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers.

_________________________