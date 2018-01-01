EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
WEATHER FORECAST Monday Aug 27th

Monday, August 27th

M/S today. Max Temp, a comfortable 24 C. on the plain. 26 in Valais. 0 at 4000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Tuesday
Fair weather. Max Temp 28 C.

Wednesday
M/S. But chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Max Temp 26 C.

Thursday
Only P/S. Probably some showers. High around 23 C.

Friday
Quite sunny. Chance of showers in the mountians. High of 25 C.

At the weekendâ€¦ Saturday and Sunday
P/S days. Chance of showers.

Thatâ€™s the weather on this Monday, August 27th, from RADIO 74 Â« The Answer Â», featuring Happy, Healthy, Wholesome Character building programs for the Family, as well as News, Weather and Gentle music.

See the program guide at RADIO 74.org

And thank you for your ongoing financial support to keep this essentially non-commercial radio station on the air.

You can donate on line at www.radio74.org

 
Our Programmes
