News About France… Wednesday, August 29th

Popular minister Nicolas Hulot quits French government

By RFI Issued on 28-08-2018

Nicolas Hulot, France's outspoken Environment minister, announced he is leaving the government. The move is seen as a blow to President Macron, who has announced an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

Hulot announced his resignation live on radio. He said he had neither informed the President nor the Prime Minister of his decision, as he was sure they would have talked him out of it.

The Elysée Palace acknowledged Hulot's resignation shortly after, saying that the ex-minister could be "proud" of his work. The government also announced a cabinet reshuffle in the near future.

Hulot said he felt "all alone" on environmental issues within the government and that his decision was "honest" as well as "responsible".

The 62-year-old TV celebrity, who made his name as an environmental campaigner, has never been strongly attached to any political party. After a presidential campaign in 2017, he refused to support any candidate, but ultimately choose to vote for socialist candidate Benoît Hamon.

He was eventually convinced to join Macron's government last year, but has repeatedly clashed with his cabinet colleagues over policy.

Hulot's resignation is likely not to be received well by Macron, who started a trip to Denmark on Tuesday to sell his EU agenda.

This adds to mounting problems for 40-year-old centrist Macron, who swept to power in May last year promising to solve decades of low growth and high unemployment in France and reform the European Union.

Due to slowing economic growth, his government is having difficulties drawing up the 2019 budget which saw Prime Minister Philippe announce at the weekend that he was dropping targets for reducing the deficit.

At the diplomatic level, Macron is struggling to convince his European partners of the need for a more integrated EU as nationalist governments make gains across the continent.

Over the summer, the former banker also suffered the first major political scandal of his 15-month term when his former bodyguard and senior security aide was filmed manhandling protesters while appearing to impersonate a policeman.

Mr. Hulot was formerly the star presenter of an environmental TV program in France. He had repeatedly turned down offers to enter government by previous French presidents.

He was widely reported to be close to quitting in February after media reports that the granddaughter of former French president Francois Mitterrand had accused him of rape in the 1990s.

Hulot furiously denied the claims, and said they had been extremely hurtful towards him and his family.

He had also faced criticism from fellow green campaigners, who accused him of failing to influence the Macron government sufficiently after he lost battles with his colleagues in the agriculture and economy ministries.

Hulot was left disappointed when the government backtracked on a target to reduce the share of nuclear power in the country's energy mix, to 50 percent by 2025, while EU negotiations on pesticides were another source of frustration.

Macron's political opponents, both from the right and the left, immediately seized on the resignation.

"I don't necessarily share the same opinions as Nicolas Hulot, but I can understand that he feels betrayed today, like a lot of French people, by the strong promises that were made, and the sense that in the end they have not been kept," said Laurent Wauquiez, the head of the center right Republicans party.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leftist leader of La France Insoumise party, said that Hulot's resignation was like a no-confidence vote for Macron's government. 'Macroniarchy' is breaking down", he said.

Can Macron rally Denmark to EU's cause?

By RFI Issued on 28-08-2018

Meanwhile, in a bid to rally support for a more united Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron left Paris Tuesday for a three-day tour of Denmark and Finland, accompanied by France's First lady Brigitte Macron

This marks France's first state visit to Denmark in 36 years, and to Finland in 19 years. President Macron and First Lady Brigitte were received on Tuesday by Queen Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace.

Macron and Danish PM Rasmussen are to attend a citizens' conference with 300 entrepreneurs and union leaders.

Denmark's economic model is considered unique, with dynamic entrepreneurship on one side, and one of the most generous social systems of the world on the other. This is a benchmark that the French may be aspiring to.

Macron also has a key proposal for reforming the EU's economy. France has proposed to create a centralized budget for the Eurozone and also to have a common banking system.

French and British fishermen clash at sea in battle for scallops

French and British fishermen clashed off the coast of France on Tuesday morning over a long-running dispute over scallops.





French and British fishermen clashed off the coast of France on Tuesday morning over a long-running dispute over scallops.

Images showed boats ramming into each other, and French fisheries representatives reported that rocks and other objects were thrown between vessels, when the fishermen squared up to each other on the waters off the northern French coast.

Around 35 boats had left various ports in Normandy early on Tuesday morning, to confront around five British boats that were fishing for scallops in international waters in the English Channel.

The French fishermen wanted to prevent their English counterparts from being able to take the scallops and so surrounded their boats.

France 3 reported that some boats suffered damage to their hulls after being rammed during the mayhem.

Images posted on the site showed two or three boats smashing into each other with a French fisherman shouting what appeared to be obscene words in the direction of another boat.

The site France 3 Normandie said the video showed the "The charge of an English ship during the clash between French and British fishermen!"

French gendarmes who were present at the confrontation then got involved to prevent an escalation.

The source of the problem is the regulations that the French scallop fishermen are subject to.

While it is illegal in France to fish for scallops between May 15th and October 1st the British fishermen are free to do as they like, especially given that the scallop field at the heart of the dispute was in international waters.

Yet for the last 10 days French fisherman from Normandy who rely on scallops for their livelihoods have grown increasingly frustrated at seeing their resource "pillaged", while they’ve had to remain in port.

Talks have failed to resolve the row, and there might yet be further confrontations.

Burglaries soar in Paris but fall across France

Burglaries in the French capital have soared in 2018, while break-ins in other parts of the country fell, new figures show.





Burglaries in the French capital have soared in 2018, while break-ins in other parts of the country fell, new figures show.

Paris has seen a rise of 18 percent in the number of home break-ins in the first half of 2018, France’s interior ministry reveals.

Throughout the first half of 2018 there were 5,701 burglaries in the capital, according to the data published by Le Figaro newspaper.

Paris police chief Nicolas Duquesnel said burglaries tend to rise in summer as Parisians head away on holiday and leave their homes unoccupied.

The police chief also said this year's persistent hot weather during June, July and August gave burglars a boost.

The hot weather is a factor because people leave windows open, so it's easier to get into homes, even when people are present, especially at night, Duquesnel told BFM TV.

Outside Paris the rate of burglaries across France fell by 5.67 percent in the first half of 2018.

The departments which saw the biggest drop included Nord in the far north of France, which had 16.33 percent fewer.

The central department of Rhône saw a drop of 5.9 percent.

Burglaries can happen anywhere, anytime, but the departments of Haute-Savoie and Ain are among those areas less likely to be effected.

What changes about schools in France from this September

School resumes this coming Monday for 12 million pupils in France.



School resumes this coming Monday for 12 million pupils in France.

La rentrée as it’s called (or the return to school) this year will see a few changes.

Class sizes cut

The move to cut class sizes for primary school children aged six to seven in disadvantaged parts of French cities and towns will continue in September.

The reform which was an election promise by President Macron was initially put in place last September in certain high priority areas, but will now be rolled out in more under-privileged suburbs.

The reform saw the government force schools in high-priority zones to divide their classes into two for children aged six to seven.

Instead of a maximum 24 pupils, there should be 12 or less per teacher.

Around 2,500 class rooms nationwide will be targeted by the reform, meaning roughly 30,000 children will eventually benefit from special treatment.

The aim is to correct one of the biggest failings of the French public education system: the gap in achievement between children from poor and wealthier backgrounds.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is yet to unveil any results of the change, but he claims the feedback has been "more than excellent".

No mobile phones at schools

Teachers have been calling for a ban on mobile phones at school. They say it’s a distraction in classrooms. Nearly nine out of ten French teens aged 12 to 17 now own a smartphone, but will no longer be allowed to use them in school.

Besides cutting down on screen time, the bill also aims to protect children from dangerous online content such as violence or pornography, as well as cyberbullying.

It also makes it easier for teachers to confiscate phones if necessary.

Each school will decide how to apply the ban, for example by making students hand them over when entering school premises, or requiring them to keep them turned off in their backpacks.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer had defended the government's plan in June as "a law for the 21st century" and the "technological revolution".

Critics have called the bill a "purely cosmetic" attempt at resolving the battle schools face against mobile phones, pointing out that schools already have the option of banning phones.

Primary schools return to four days

Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has given primary schools around the country the option of returning to a four day week.

A previous reform brought in in 2013, extended the school week from four days to four and half, which meant pupils were in the classroom on Mondays Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays as well as half a day on either Wednesday or Saturday morning.

But that reform proved unpopular especially in many rural areas, and the education minister believes that in September some 60 percent of schools will scrap the half day on Wednesdays or Saturdays, and return to a four day week.

That’s good news for town halls, which are in charge of running primary schools, due to the money they will save, and teachers are believed to be in favor.

But the four days in school could be longer days. France has been criticized by the OECD think tank for the negative impact long school days have on young pupils.

Tests for primary school pupils

Six to seven year old pupils in the first year of primary school, known as CP will be tested in French and Maths, in September, and again in February.

The tests will last only 20 minutes and, according to the minister are designed to give teachers a better idea of the individual needs of children, so they can adapt their teaching to the child.

Seven to eight year-old pupils in the next year up (CE1) will also be tested in the same subjects but only in September. Parents will be told the results.

Halogen bulbs no longer sold in France from September

Connexion

Halogen light bulbs will no longer be allowed to be sold in France from September 1 this year, under new EU regulation.

Once the current stocks of halogen light bulbs have been sold, no more will be allowed.

Consumers will be left with either LED lamps or compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs).

Almost two thirds of light bulbs sold in France in 2016 were LEDs, according to figures from environment agency.

In 2012, incandescent lamps were outlawed, now Halogen lamps are being forbidden.

Although their initial cost is higher, LEDs use around five times less energy than halogens.

Lighting represents some 10% of the national electricity consumption in France.

That’s News About France on this Wednesday, August 29th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

