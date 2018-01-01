WEATHER FORECAST Monday Aug 29th

Wednesday, August 29th



A weather front will cross our region today. Showers beginning around noon, pausing, then a second wave of showers and thunderstorms, sometimes strong along the PreAlps. Max Temp around 26 C. The 0 degree temperature line lowering from 4200 to 3500 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains, strong over mountain ridges. Sometimes strong SW winds on the plain, especially during thunderstorms.

Tomorrow Thursday

Partly Sunny, quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Residual showers over the PreAlps. Max Temp 23 C.



Friday

Slight chance of showers, more likely in High Valais. Cooler. Highs from 18 to 20 C. Bise winds N of the Alps.



Saturday and Sunday

Only Partly Sunny. Highs 21 to 22 C.



Monday and Tuesday

Sunny and warmer. Chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains.

__________________

That’s the weather from RADIO 74 “The Answer” on this Wednesday, August 29th.



